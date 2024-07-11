Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) Market to be Worth USD 1.3 billion by 2034, Growing a CAGR 12.6% - Exclusive Report by Transparency Market Research, Inc.

The improvement of patient care and compliance is expected to drive demand for a vendor-neutral archive market. A growing concern over data security and data management is expected to drive demand for a vendor-neutral archive market.

WILMINGTON, Del., July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The vendor-neutral archive market was valued at 350.2 million in 2023. A CAGR of 12.6% is projected from 2023 to 2034 and surpass US$ 1.3 billion by the end of 2034. With VNAs, healthcare IT infrastructure and third-party applications can be seamlessly integrated with open requirements and enterprise-class practices. The vendor-agnostic approach allows interoperability between companies and reduces reliance on specific technologies.

With VNAs, clinical imaging information can be stored, handled, and archived from diverse sources, eliminating fragmented storage silos. By streamlining data control and making information accessible across healthcare organizations, this consolidation promotes interoperability. Integrated with Electronic Health Records (EHRs), VNAs allow doctors to access clinical photos on a patient's record without delay. By integrating seamlessly, scientists can improve their workflows and create improved percentages for affected persons' records.

By normalizing DICOM tags, VNAs can make images compatible throughout PACS structures, removing data silos created by way of different PACS structures. Through standardization, disparate systems can communicate with each other. VNAs act as centralized repositories for photos and associated information within medical institutions, connecting PACS with other systems such as EHR and RIS. Having access to this centralized database will improve scientific workflows.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period? 2024-2034 Base Year? 2020-2022 Size in 2023 US$ 350.2 Mn Forecast (Value) in 2034 US$ 1.3 Bn Growth Rate (CAGR) 12.6 % No. of Pages 134 Pages Segments covered By Product Type, By Deployment Mode, By Application, By End-user

Key Findings of the Market Report:

Based on end-users, hospitals & clinics represent the largest share of the market at present.

By product type, enterprise VNAs accounted for the majority of shares in 2023.

A major share of the market is expected to come from North America during the forecast period.

Based on deployment mode, cloud VNAs are expected to lead the vendor neutral archive market.

VNA's demand for cardiology applications is expected to increase as the number of young cardiology patients increases.

Global Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) Market: Growth Drivers:

A VNA enables seamless communication and information sharing among a variety of healthcare IT systems, such as PACS, RIS, and EHR, enhancing the collaboration between many departments and providers. Multi-format VNAs help healthcare organizations integrate imaging systems and formats from different vendors into a single repository, reducing vendor lock-in and increasing selling flexibility.

Modern VNAs use contemporary protocols and formats to store, control, and share photographs and metadata, making them easier to access throughout the organization. As the amount of imaging information increases, VNAs provide a scalable garage solution that can be upgraded to meet an organization's evolving needs.

To protect sensitive patient information and ensure compliance with healthcare rules, including HIPAA, VNAs include strong protection capabilities. For long-term archiving of clinical images, VNAs provide a reliable storage solution, ensuring information remains accessible for future use.

VNAs can help streamline medical workflows, reduce duplicate imaging, create better patient care, and streamline medical workflows by consolidating medical images and associated details. Through the use of VNAs, operational expenses can be reduced by eliminating the need for several, separate storage systems and by making scientific photo control eco-friendlier.

Global Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) Market: Regional Landscape

The need for vendor-neutral archives (VNA) has been steadily growing in North America, driven by interoperability, green control of information, and better patient care.

With advances in clinical imaging and electronic health records (EHR), healthcare organizations need to integrate and manage data seamlessly across multiple systems. Clinical images and patient records are stored and handled centrally, enabling smoother workflows and easier access to greener data through VNAs.

With the help of modern diagnostic technologies, a huge amount of medical imaging data is generated, requiring robust and scalable storage solutions. Using VNAs, healthcare companies can efficiently keep and retrieve huge volumes of images, without being locked into a single vendor's ecosystem.

Through their steady storage and complete data management capabilities, VNAs are ready to meet the strict records protection and privacy standards mandated by HIPAA and regulations.

Global Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) Market: Competitive Landscape

Vendor neutral archives (VNAs) market leaders are adopting strategies such as product development and partnerships with other companies. Vendor-neutral archives (VNAs) are introducing new products to help manage and access unstructured healthcare data and medical imaging.

Key Players Profiled

Agfa HealthCare

Ambra Health

Carestream Health

Cerner

Fujifilm Corporation

GE Healthcare

Sectra

Siemens Healthineers

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Other Prominent Players

Key Developments

In February 2024, FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation, a global leader in diagnostics and enterprise imaging, disclosed that its Synapse VNA and Synapse Radiology PACS received the Best in KLAS Award in the Software and Services category. In KLAS Research's Best in KLAS initiative, companies that assist healthcare professionals in improving patient care are recognized for their industry insights.

In October 2022, GE Healthcare and Tribun Health announced a collaboration to provide healthcare providers with digital pathology departmental solutions. Tribun's Health Suite data will be plugged into GE Healthcare's vendor-neutral archive (VNA), Edison Datalogue, to provide a data management solution.

Global Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) Market: Segmentation

Product Type

Single-department VNA

Multi-department VNA

Multi-specialty VNA

Enterprise VNA

Deployment Mode

On-premise VNA

Cloud VNA

Application

Radiology

Cardiology

Orthopedics

Pathology

Others

End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Diagnostic Imaging Centers

Others

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of World

Buy this Premium Research Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=86244<ype=S

