Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New last trading day for paid subscription shares (BTA) of Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB (Record Id 269640)

At the request of Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB, the last trading day in Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB's paid subscription shares will be changed from 2024-07-12 to 2024-07-16. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: CLS BTU B Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0022242384 Order Book: 339505 Market Segment: First North STO For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB