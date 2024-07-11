Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 11
[11.07.24]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|11.07.24
|IE000LZC9NM0
|10,152,996.00
|USD
|0
|73,071,521.43
|7.197
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|11.07.24
|IE000DOZYQJ7
|3,874,050.00
|EUR
|0
|22,423,654.37
|5.7882
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|11.07.24
|IE000GETKIK8
|32,903.00
|GBP
|0
|317,911.89
|9.6621
|Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|11.07.24
|IE000XIITCN5
|646,895.00
|GBP
|0
|5,241,763.87
|8.103