The "Switzerland Ecommerce Market Opportunities Databook 100+ KPIs on Ecommerce Verticals (Shopping, Travel, Food Service, Media Entertainment, Technology), Market Share by Key Players, Sales Channel Analysis, Payment Instrument, Consumer Demographics Q1 2024 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The E-commerce market in Switzerland is expected to grow by 6.34% on annual basis to reach US$23.6 billion in 2024. The E-commerce is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 5.36% during 2024-2028. The E-commerce Gross Merchandise Value in Sweden will increase from US$22.2 billion in 2023 to reach US$29.1 billion by 2028.

This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of E-commerce market dynamics, covering over 100 KPIs in Switzerland. It details market opportunity across key B2C verticals Retail Shopping, Travel Hospitality, Online Food Service, Media and Entertainment, Healthcare and Wellness, and Technology Products and Services.

It provides market share by key players across key verticals along with sales channels (Platform to Consumer, Direct to Consumer, Consumer to Consumer). In addition, it provides spending pattern by payment instruments along with a snapshot of consumer behaviour in Switzerland.

The report also covers niche trends such as market size by live streaming engagement model and cross border purchases. It also covers ecommerce spend share by operating systems, device (mobile vs desktop) and cities.

In addition, to detailed data-centric analysis, this report provides analyst commentary on key trends, drivers, strategies, and innovations in the E-commerce industry in Switzerland.

Companies Featured

Amazon

Digitec

Galaxus

Microspot

Zalando

Just Eat

Smood

Takeaway.com

Too Good To Go

Uber Eats

Agoda

Booking.com

SBB Mobile

SWISStours

Uber

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 110 Forecast Period 2024 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $23.64 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $29.13 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.3% Regions Covered Switzerland

Report Scope

This report provides a detailed data-driven look at the Switzerland Ecommerce industry, covering various segments and highlighting areas of interest across the verticals in the industry. In addition, it provides a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics and future forecast.

Switzerland Ecommerce Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Gross Merchandise Volume Trend Analysis

Switzerland User Statistics and Ratios of Key Performance Indicators

User Statistics

Card Abandonment Rate and Product Return Rate

Ecommerce Per Capita and GDP Per Capita

GDP Per Capita Trend Analysis

Switzerland Ecommerce Market Share by Key Players

Switzerland Retail Shopping Ecommerce Market Share by Key Players

Switzerland Travel Ecommerce Market Share by Key Players

Switzerland Food Service Ecommerce Market Share by Key Players

Switzerland Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Ecommerce Segments (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis)

Retail Shopping (breakdown by clothing, footwear accessories, health, beauty and personal care, food beverage, appliances and electronics, home improvement, books, music video, toys hobby, auto)

Travel and Hospitality (breakdown by air travel, train bus, taxi service, hotels resorts)

Online Food Service (breakdown by aggregators, direct to consumer)

Media and Entertainment (breakdown by streaming services, movies events, theme parks gaming)

Healthcare and Wellness

Technology Products and Services

Other segments

Switzerland Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Retail Shopping Sales Channel

Platform to Consumer

Direct to Consumer

Consumer to Consumer

Switzerland Ecommerce Market Share by Travel and Hospitality Sales Channel

Market Share by Travel and Hospitality Sales Channel

Aggregator App Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Direct to Consumer Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Switzerland Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Online Food Service Sales Channel

Aggregator App

Direct to Consumer

Switzerland Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Engagement Model (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028)

Website Based

Live Streaming

Switzerland Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Location (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Cross Border

Domestic

Switzerland Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Device (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Mobile

Desktop

Switzerland Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Operating System

iOS/macOS

Android

Other Operating Systems

Switzerland Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by City

Tier 1

Tier 2

Tier 3

Switzerland Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028)

Credit Card

Debit Card

Bank Transfer

Prepaid Card

Digital Mobile Wallet

Cash

Other Digital Payment

Switzerland Ecommerce Consumer Demographics

Market Share by Age Group

Market Share by Income Level

Market Share by Gender

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kkjun1

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240711316981/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900