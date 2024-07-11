Anzeige
WKN: A2N9BV | ISIN: DK0061031895 | Ticker-Symbol: 8VY
Frankfurt
11.07.24
15:29 Uhr
0,017 Euro
+0,001
+9,09 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SCANDION ONCOLOGY A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SCANDION ONCOLOGY A/S 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
11.07.2024 17:34 Uhr
70 Leser
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: CORRECTION: New last trading day for paid subscription units (BTU) of Scandion Oncology

Correction regarding instrument name. Changed to units from shares.

At the request of Scandion Oncology, the last trading day in Scandion
Oncology's paid subscription units will be changed from 2024-07-11 to
2024-07-15. 


Instrument:   Paid subscription units         
Short name:   SCOL BTU                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0022241428              
Order Book:   338839                 
Market Segment: First North STO             



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
