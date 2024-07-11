Nasdaq Stockholm AB: CORRECTION: New last trading day for paid subscription units (BTU) of Scandion Oncology

Correction regarding instrument name. Changed to units from shares. At the request of Scandion Oncology, the last trading day in Scandion Oncology's paid subscription units will be changed from 2024-07-11 to 2024-07-15. Instrument: Paid subscription units Short name: SCOL BTU Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0022241428 Order Book: 338839 Market Segment: First North STO For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB