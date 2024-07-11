TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 11
TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCOME FUND LIMITED
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 57985 )
(LEI: 549300P9Q5O2B3RDNF78)
Final Net Asset Value
|FUND NAME
|NAV
|ISIN
|NAV DATE
|TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited
|82.51XD
|GG00BJVDZ946
|10th July 2024
Enquiries:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Ireland) Limited
Geraldine Cronin +353 1 542 2519
Date: 11thJuly 2024