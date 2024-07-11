Aircastle Advisor LLC: Aircastle Announces First Quarter 2024 Results

Highlights for the Three Months Ended May 31, 2024
- Total revenues of $205 million and net income of $16 million
- Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $186 million
- Lease rental revenue and direct financing and sales-type lease revenue increased 14% compared to first quarter 2023
- Acquired 9 aircraft for $223 million; net book value of flight equipment is $7.3 billion, up 7% compared to first quarter 2023
- Fleet utilization at 99%
Liquidity
- Ratings Outlook revised to Positive by S&P
- Received $300 million equity from shareholders in June 2024, completing a $500 million total commitment
- Total liquidity as of July 5, 2024 of $2.6 billion includes $2.0 billion of undrawn facilities, $0.5 billion of projected adjusted operating cash flows and sales through July 5, 2025, and $0.1 billion of unrestricted cash
- 212 unencumbered aircraft and other flight equipment with a net book value of $6.0 billion
STAMFORD, Conn., July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mike Inglese, Aircastle's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "The increasing demand for air travel has enabled global traffic to meet, and in some regions, exceed 2019 levels. While IATA is predicting world passengers to increase 3.8% annually over the next 20 years, aircraft and engine manufacturers are not providing the output that meets even baseline needs of airlines. As a result, we're seeing strong long-term demand for all narrow-body passenger aircraft types and extended viability of current technology aircraft."
Mr. Inglese concluded, "We recently announced that our shareholders, Marubeni Corporation and Mizuho Leasing, have completed their $500 million equity commitment. During the first quarter, our IG status was further bolstered by an Outlook revision to Positive from S&P. With positive tailwinds, we're pleased to be putting our equity to work and growing our fleet with the most sought-after narrow-body passenger aircraft."
Aviation Assets
As of May 31, 2024, Aircastle owned 250 aircraft and other flight equipment having a net book value of $7.3 billion. We also manage 9 aircraft with a net book value of $268 million on behalf of our joint venture with Mizuho Leasing.
Owned Aircraft
As of
As of
Net Book Value of Flight Equipment
$ 7,327
$ 6,862
Net Book Value of Unencumbered Flight Equipment
$ 5,958
$ 5,348
Number of Aircraft
250
244
Number of Unencumbered Aircraft
212
206
Number of Lessees
76
73
Number of Countries
44
43
Weighted Average Fleet Age (Years)(1)
9.6
9.6
Weighted Average Remaining Lease Term (Years)(1)
5.2
5.4
Weighted Average Fleet Utilization during the three months ended May 31, 2024 and 2023(2)
99.1 %
95.6 %
Managed Aircraft on behalf of Joint Ventures
Net Book Value of Flight Equipment
$ 268
$ 282
Number of Aircraft
9
9
_______________
1. Weighted by Net Book Value.
2. Aircraft on-lease days as a percentage of total days in period weighted by Net Book Value.
About Aircastle Limited
Aircastle Limited acquires, leases and sells commercial jet aircraft to airlines throughout the world. As of May 31, 2024, Aircastle owned and managed on behalf of its joint ventures 259 aircraft leased to 77 airline customers located in 44 countries.
Aircastle Limited and Subsidiaries
May 31,
February 29,
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 164,604
$ 129,977
Accounts receivable
9,380
12,518
Flight equipment held for lease, net
7,047,120
6,940,502
Net investment in leases, net
279,901
282,439
Unconsolidated equity method investment
43,229
42,710
Other assets
278,458
271,807
Total assets
$ 7,822,692
$ 7,679,953
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
LIABILITIES
Borrowings from secured financings, net
$ 855,908
$ 875,397
Borrowings from unsecured financings, net
3,876,765
3,823,099
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities
271,701
219,588
Lease rentals received in advance
63,137
52,654
Security deposits
71,488
69,544
Maintenance payments
533,838
505,897
Total liabilities
5,672,837
5,546,179
Commitments and Contingencies
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Preference shares, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, 400 (aggregate
-
-
Common shares, $0.01 par value, 250,000,000 shares authorized, 15,564 shares
-
-
Additional paid-in capital
2,078,774
2,078,774
Retained earnings
71,081
55,000
Total shareholders' equity
2,149,855
2,133,774
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 7,822,692
$ 7,679,953
Aircastle Limited and Subsidiaries
Three Months Ended May 31,
2024
2023
Revenues:
Lease rental revenue
$ 162,570
$ 146,735
Direct financing and sales-type lease revenue
5,457
1,073
Amortization of lease premiums, discounts and incentives
(6,649)
(7,207)
Maintenance revenue
42,149
34,520
Total lease revenue
203,527
175,121
Gain on sale or disposition of flight equipment
1,010
42,594
Other revenue
636
776
Total revenues
205,173
218,491
Operating expenses:
Depreciation
89,358
88,789
Interest, net
64,813
56,891
Selling, general and administrative
22,055
20,835
Provision for credit losses
(145)
6,959
Impairment of flight equipment
5,211
1,097
Maintenance and other costs
4,443
8,533
Total operating expenses
185,735
183,104
Other income (expense):
Other
(304)
1,337
Total other income (expense)
(304)
1,337
Income from continuing operations before income taxes and earnings of unconsolidated equity method investment
19,134
36,724
Income tax provision
3,572
14,360
Earnings of unconsolidated equity method investment, net of tax
519
406
Net income
$ 16,081
$ 22,770
Net income available to common shareholders
$ 16,081
$ 22,770
Total comprehensive income available to common shareholders
$ 16,081
$ 22,770
Aircastle Limited and Subsidiaries
Three Months Ended May 31,
2024
2023
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$ 16,081
$ 22,770
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash and cash equivalents provided by operating activities:
Depreciation
89,358
88,789
Amortization of deferred financing costs
4,343
4,031
Amortization of lease premiums, discounts and incentives
6,649
7,207
Deferred income taxes
5,314
3,812
Collections on net investment in leases
713
927
Security deposits and maintenance payments included in earnings
(2,210)
(3,203)
Gain on sale or disposition of flight equipment
(1,010)
(42,594)
Impairment of flight equipment
5,211
1,097
Provision for credit losses
(145)
6,959
Other
(508)
(397)
Changes in certain assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(1,273)
3,209
Other assets
(2,927)
(3,607)
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities
17,967
2,272
Lease rentals received in advance
9,441
9,178
Net cash and cash equivalents provided by operating activities
147,004
100,450
Cash flows from investing activities:
Acquisition and improvement of flight equipment
(224,935)
(322,151)
Proceeds from sale of flight equipment
25,379
53,782
Aircraft purchase deposits and progress payments, net of returned deposits and aircraft sales deposits
35,181
4,947
Other
(209)
(2,900)
Net cash and cash equivalents used in investing activities
(164,584)
(266,322)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from secured and unsecured debt financings
550,000
624,911
Repayments of secured and unsecured debt financings
(520,118)
(569,206)
Deferred financing costs
(48)
(527)
Security deposits and maintenance payments received
34,960
31,620
Security deposits and maintenance payments returned
(2,087)
(6,131)
Dividends paid
(10,500)
(10,500)
Net cash and cash equivalents provided by financing activities
52,207
70,167
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
34,627
(95,705)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
129,977
231,861
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$ 164,604
$ 136,156
Aircastle Limited and Subsidiaries
Three Months Ended May 31,
2024
2023
Net income
$ 16,081
$ 22,770
Depreciation
89,358
88,789
Amortization of lease premiums, discounts and incentives
6,649
7,207
Interest, net
64,813
56,891
Income tax provision
3,572
14,360
EBITDA
180,473
190,017
Adjustments:
Impairment of flight equipment
5,211
1,097
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 185,684
$ 191,114
We define EBITDA as income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes, interest expense, and depreciation and amortization. We use EBITDA to assess our consolidated financial and operating performance, and we believe this non-U.S. GAAP measure is helpful in identifying trends in our performance.
This measure provides an assessment of controllable expenses and affords management the ability to make decisions which are expected to facilitate meeting current financial goals, as well as achieving optimal financial performance. It provides an indicator for management to determine if adjustments to current spending decisions are needed.
EBITDA provides us with a measure of operating performance because it assists us in comparing our operating performance on a consistent basis as it removes the impact of our capital structure (primarily interest charges on our outstanding debt) and asset base (primarily depreciation and amortization) from our operating results. Accordingly, this metric measures our financial performance based on operational factors that management can impact in the short-term, namely the cost structure, or expenses, of the organization. EBITDA is one of the metrics used by senior management and the Board of Directors to review the consolidated financial performance of our business.
We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA (as defined above) further adjusted to give effect to adjustments required in calculating covenant ratios and compliance as that term is defined in the indenture governing our senior unsecured notes. Adjusted EBITDA is a material component of these covenants.
