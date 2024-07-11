TXOne Networks, a leader in Cyber-Physical Systems (CPS) security, today announced Stephen Driggers has been appointed Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). In his new role, Stephen Driggers will spearhead the development and execution of comprehensive revenue strategies, ensuring alignment among sales, marketing, and customer success teams to drive sustainable growth.

Stephen Driggers joins TXOne Networks with more than two decades of experience in leading revenue generation and sales for companies in data and network security. Most recently before joining TXOne Networks, he served as Chief Revenue Officer of Nozomi Networks. His previous roles included Vice President, Sales, Americas, Thales Cloud Security; Vice President, Global Sales, Vormetric; Vice President of Sales, Americas, HP Enterprise Security; Sales Director, Americas, HP Networking, and Vice President, Sales, Americas, TippingPoint.

"We are very excited about everything that Stephen is bringing to our company as our new CRO," said Dr. Terence Liu, Chief Executive Officer, TXOne Networks. "He is an inspiring leader with proven results in a variety of environments, and his professionalism and personal integrity are obvious. His contributions to TXOne Networks and our customers will be far-reaching."

Added Stephen Driggers: "TXOne Networks is an innovative and visionary company in a rapidly growing space, and the crucial value of OT (operational technology) and ICS (industrial control system) security is better understood every day by companies in a range of industries globally. The opportunity here is tremendous, and I am eager to get rolling with the team in working with our customers to develop practical, operations-friendly approaches to cyber defense."

About TXOne Networks

TXOne Networks offers cybersecurity solutions that ensure the reliability and safety of industrial control systems and operational technology environments. TXOne Networks works together with both leading manufacturers and critical infrastructure operators to develop practical, operations-friendly approaches to cyber defense. TXOne Networks offers both network-based and endpoint-based products to secure the OT network and mission-critical devices using a real-time, defense-in-depth approach. www.txone.com

