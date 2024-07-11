IRLAB THERAPEUTICS

IRLAB continued to progress its pipeline in Q224 and met key milestones, such as the clinical entry of IRL757 with non-dilutive backing from the Michael J Fox Foundation (MJFF) and the McQuade Center for Strategic Research and Development (MSRD). These partnerships provide external validation and de-risk the development plan (to proof of concept). After a supportive review from the independent data and safety monitoring board (DSMB), the pirepemat trial is on track to complete patient recruitment in Q324 (top-line results due in Q125) and mesdopetam may enter Phase III trials in Q424/Q125, pending successful partnership discussions. Cash of SEK98.3m at end Q224, supported by the US$3m (c SEK32m) MSRD upfront payment and the SEK25m debt facility drawdown, should provide an operational runway into Q125. Our valuation remains largely unchanged at SEK4.47bn or SEK86.2/share (from SEK4.56bn or SEK87.9/share).

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...