Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
11-Jul-2024 / 17:22 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
11 July 2024 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of 
its ordinary shares of GBP0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") as 
part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024: 
Date of purchase:               11 July 2024 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      284,000 
Highest price paid per share:         100.50p 
Lowest price paid per share:          99.40p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 99.6691p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 346,433,909 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (346,433,909) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      99.6691p                    284,000

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares     Transaction   Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased             price      Time)            number           venue 
                 (GBp share) 
6320               99.80       08:16:25          00070599605TRLO0      XLON 
6662               99.80       10:02:25          00070603333TRLO0      XLON 
2593               99.40       11:28:49          00070606024TRLO0      XLON 
5185               99.40       11:28:49          00070606025TRLO0      XLON 
15000               99.50       11:29:07          00070606043TRLO0      XLON 
45000               99.40       11:45:12          00070606538TRLO0      XLON 
23807               99.60       12:08:03          00070607007TRLO0      XLON 
6662               99.60       12:08:03          00070607008TRLO0      XLON 
7245               99.60       12:09:03          00070607021TRLO0      XLON 
6422               99.60       12:10:45          00070607094TRLO0      XLON 
11942               100.50      12:27:19          00070607414TRLO0      XLON 
7704               100.50      12:27:53          00070607418TRLO0      XLON 
8969               100.00      12:32:16          00070607601TRLO0      XLON 
19057               100.00      12:33:43          00070607679TRLO0      XLON 
1567               99.60       13:12:00          00070608618TRLO0      XLON 
5609               99.60       13:19:14          00070608726TRLO0      XLON 
1194               99.60       13:26:14          00070608950TRLO0      XLON 
718                99.60       13:26:14          00070608951TRLO0      XLON 
4501               99.60       13:26:14          00070608952TRLO0      XLON 
7331               99.40       14:00:05          00070611350TRLO0      XLON 
24000               99.40       14:00:31          00070611371TRLO0      XLON 
4259               99.60       14:50:25          00070613519TRLO0      XLON 
535                99.60       14:50:25          00070613520TRLO0      XLON 
2164               99.60       14:59:25          00070613972TRLO0      XLON 
2457               99.60       14:59:25          00070613973TRLO0      XLON 
1870               99.60       14:59:25          00070613974TRLO0      XLON 
7848               99.60       15:24:26          00070615420TRLO0      XLON 
6337               99.80       15:42:35          00070616461TRLO0      XLON 
7354               99.60       15:42:44          00070616464TRLO0      XLON 
2601               99.80       15:56:17          00070616981TRLO0      XLON 
9360               99.80       15:56:17          00070616982TRLO0      XLON 
2497               99.80       15:56:17          00070616983TRLO0      XLON 
7658               99.60       16:02:26          00070617301TRLO0      XLON 
26                99.60       16:08:34          00070617888TRLO0      XLON 
7046               99.80       16:09:43          00070617982TRLO0      XLON 
4500               99.80       16:11:12          00070618238TRLO0      XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  333653 
EQS News ID:  1944709 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1944709&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 11, 2024 12:22 ET (16:22 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.