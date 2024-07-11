Regulatory News:

Under the liquidity agreement entrusted by Mercialys (Paris:MERY) to Oddo BHF SCA, the following resources were recorded in the liquidity account as of June 30, 2024

237,623 shares

Euro 4,306,374.15

For reference, the following resources were recorded in the liquidity account upon the implementation of the new liquidity contract on January 2, 2019:

345,930 shares

Euro 2,389,808.95

At December 31, 2023, the following resources were recorded in the liquidity account:

276,615 shares

Euro 3,786,986.04

In addition, the total transactions carried out between January 1, 2024 and June 30, 2024 are presented below:

Number of transactions Number of shares Amount in euros Purchases 5,748 2,034,033 21,526,338.95 Sales 6,062 2,073,025 22,043,949.5

