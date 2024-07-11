Anzeige
Donnerstag, 11.07.2024
Technisches Handelssystem sagt "Strong Buy"! Fünf Gründe sprechen für diese Aktie!
WKN: 919493 | ISIN: NO0003078800 | Ticker-Symbol: TGC
Tradegate
11.07.24
16:43 Uhr
10,700 Euro
-0,460
-4,12 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
OBX
TGS ASA: TGS Webcast Details for Q2 2024 Presentation

OSLO, Norway (11 July 2024) - TGS will release its Q2 2024 results at approximately 07:00 CEST on 18 July 2024. CEO Kristian Johansen and CFO Sven Børre Larsen will present the results at 09:00 CEST.

The presentation is webcasted live. Access and registration for webcast attendees are available by copying and pasting the link below into your browser:
https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/hegnarmedia/20240718_3/

The slides from the presentation will be available in PDF-format at both the TGS and Oslo Stock Exchange websites.

For more information, visit TGS.com (http://www.tgs.com) or contact:

CFO Sven Børre Larsen
E-mail: investor@tgs.com

About TGS
TGS provides advanced data and intelligence to companies active in the energy sector. With leading-edge technology and solutions spanning the entire energy value chain, TGS offers a comprehensive range of insights to help clients make better decisions. Our broad range of products and advanced data technologies, coupled with a global, extensive and diverse energy data library, make TGS a trusted partner in supporting the exploration and production of energy resources worldwide. For further information, please visit www.tgs.com.


