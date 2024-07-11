Tidal Wave Auto Spa Expands in Illinois and Texas, Celebrates With Free Car Washes

Top Five Conveyor Car Wash Company Opens 4th Illinois Location, 18th Texas Location

THOMASTON, GA / ACCESSWIRE / July 11, 2024 / Tidal Wave Auto Spa, one of the nation's fastest-growing express car wash companies, celebrated the opening of two brand-new locations this week in Bourbonnais, IL and Silsbee, TX.









To celebrate the Grand Openings, the new Bourbonnais and Silsbee locations are offering eight days of free car washes from July 10 - July 17. This limited-time promotion provides an opportunity for car owners to experience Tidal Wave's premium wash option, Graph-X4, at no cost. Additionally, any new customer that joins a Clean Club unlimited wash membership plan during Grand Opening week will enjoy their first month of unlimited washes for only $9.97 - saving up to $40.

"We're excited to continue our growth in Illinois and Texas this week," said CEO and founder Scott Blackstock. "Tidal Wave has not previously operated in Bourbonnais or Silsbee, and our teams are looking forward to introducing our exceptional car wash experience to folks in both communities. Our goal is to make car care easy, efficient, and enjoyable, and these brand-new washes are built with industry-leading car wash technology to deliver the ultimate clean for years to come."

Bourbonnais, IL Location: 2095 N State Route 50, Bourbonnais, IL 60914

Nearby Locations: Lombard

Silsbee, TX Location: 401 US 96 S, Silsbee, TX 77656

Nearby Locations: Liberty

Tidal Wave Auto Spa currently operates four Illinois locations, and eighteen Texas locations. In the coming months, the company will open additional Texas locations in El Campo, Early, and Alice.

Tidal Wave Auto Spa is committed to providing every customer with an exceptional car wash experience through industry-leading car care technology, clean and attractive locations, and friendly customer service at every location. Stop by for a single wash or join Tidal Wave's Clean Club for the ultimate experience. Members can wash every day of the month for one convenient monthly payment and save time with exclusive club member wash lanes - plus, memberships can be used at any Tidal Wave location. For those needing to wash multiple cars, Tidal Wave offers discounted monthly family plans and fleet plans for businesses with five or more vehicles.

For additional information, including upcoming locations, fundraising, fleet plans, and more, please visit: https://www.tidalwaveautospa.com.

About Tidal Wave Auto Spa

Tidal Wave Auto Spa is an industry-leading conveyor car wash company founded in 1999 by Scott and Hope Blackstock in Thomaston, GA. Tidal Wave is committed to providing cutting-edge car care technology and exceptional customer service at each of their 272 locations sprawling 27 states across the South, Midwest, and Northern United States. In 2020, Tidal Wave partnered with Golden Gate Capital to facilitate their accelerated growth across the country. Tidal Wave is one of the top five conveyor car wash companies in the country and has been included in the Inc. 5000 list for America's Fastest Growing Companies since 2020. The company was recognized as a 2023 Champion of Charity Honoree by Professional Carwashing & Detailing and has raised over $3 million dollars for organizations in their communities.

