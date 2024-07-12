AFL, a subsidiary of Fujikura Ltd. and global leader in optical fiber network infrastructure, is delighted to announce the grand opening of the company's sustainable Poland Manufacturing Facility, located in MDC² Park, Gliwice, Poland. AFL's European expansion brings the company's customer-first approach to uninterrupted, high-speed connectivity and end-to-end fiber network solutions closer to regional customers. Poland's central location, skilled workforce, and progressive vision for green manufacturing empowers rapid, sustainable customer growth. The launch also brings new and exciting job opportunities with access to a range of rewarding employer benefits.

The facility sits within a dedicated 13.4 hectare warehousing development, offering 13,000m2 of available space. Design features include solar panels, electric vehicle charging points, a green wall, beehives, and a rainwater retention system. The building is also ideally located close to the A4 and A1 motorways, minimizing staff and customer transit times.

Naoki Okada, Director, President and CEO of Fujikura "Together, Fujikura and AFL proudly take up challenges to deliver innovative, superior network solutions at the forefront of sustainability. The Poland Manufacturing Facility's integrated eco-practices represent a significant step forward in our joint mission to reduce AFL and Fujikura's ecological impact while setting new standards in corporate responsibility. This new venture follows AFL's formal ESG Committee launch and partnership with the EPA ENERGY STAR program, further empowering the company to reach its greenhouse gas goals in line with the Science Based Targets initiative. I am confident the facility will serve to connect our valued EMEA customers and partners with exceptional, eco-conscious products and services, providing agile, consistent experiences that earn trust and contribute to society."

Fostering a Culture of Global Sustainability

AFL's strong focus on environmental stewardship spans five key areas: reducing greenhouse gas emissions; adopting cleaner fuels and investing in renewable power; natural resource conservation through waste management; water conservation; and implementing a circular economy with product lifecycle in mind. The Poland Manufacturing Facility incorporates AFL's sustainability initiatives in line with the company's Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) policy.

Jaxon Lang, President and CEO of AFL: "The Poland Manufacturing Facility gives clear line of sight to the company's customer-first mentality, supporting regional customers with innovative, high-density fiber network solutions at the performance and scale they require. As we celebrate our 40th anniversary, I also celebrate AFL's keen sense of community, with involvement in local initiatives already underway in Poland, building on raising over $800,000 for our global communities and our widespread volunteer work. Simply put, I could not be prouder of the people, passion, and potential at AFL. Our hopes and best wishes ride with the teams taking up their new roles in Poland, and I know the facility will have all the support it needs from everyone at AFL to not only meet but exceed customer expectations from day one."

AFL: Continued Expansion

Guided by customer-first thinking, AFL has seen remarkable growth coupled with outstanding market recognition. Now, with larger, global opportunities in the space, AFL's globally unified team ensures a consistent brand customers can interact with seamlessly worldwide. The grand opening of the Poland Manufacturing Facility underlines AFL's intention to progressively expand manufacturing and logistic capabilities across Europe, with the launch sitting alongside AFL's Monterrey expansion to serve the US market, and the recently opened sales and technical support offices across Mumbai and Delhi in India.

About AFL

Founded in 1984, AFL is an international manufacturer providing end-to-end solutions to the energy, service provider, enterprise, hyperscale and industrial markets. The company's products are in use in over 130 countries and include fiber optic cable and hardware, transmission and substation accessories, outside plant equipment, connectivity, test and inspection equipment, fusion splicers and training. AFL also offers a wide variety of services supporting data center, enterprise, wireless and outside plant applications.

Headquartered in Spartanburg, SC, AFL has operations in the U.S., Mexico, Canada, Europe, Asia and Australia, and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Fujikura Ltd. of Japan. For more information, visit www.AFLglobal.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and read our blog.

