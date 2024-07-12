Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 12.07.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Technisches Handelssystem sagt "Strong Buy"! Fünf Gründe sprechen für diese Aktie!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.07.2024 02:10 Uhr
67 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Griffin Global Asset Management Serves as Advisor to Bain Capital on its Pending Strategic Investment with MRO Holdings

DUBLIN, July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MRO Holdings Inc. ("MROH" or the "Company"), a leading provider of aircraft maintenance solutions for the global commercial airline industry, announced that it has agreed to a strategic minority investment from Bain Capital to support the Company's ongoing development and expansion of customer-centric initiatives. Financial terms of the private investment were not disclosed and the transaction is subject to customary closing conditions.

Based in Panama with customer maintenance facilities in El Salvador, Mexico, and the United States, MROH is one of the leading MRO providers in the Americas, performing approximately 10 million hours of aircraft maintenance and modifications for commercial airline customers annually. The MROH Group of Companies' existing management team, led by Greg Colgan, will continue to lead the business alongside its existing investment partners, the Kriete family and Caoba Capital.

A press releaseis available with additional information on the transaction.

About Griffin Global Asset Management

Griffin is a commercial aviation leasing and alternative asset management business with offices in Dublin, Ireland, Puerto Rico, and Los Angeles, CA. Griffin's team of professionals works closely with airlines, manufacturers, maintenance providers, and financiers to deliver innovative capital solutions globally.

For more information visit www.griffingam.ieor www.griffingam.com

Investor Inquiries

James Moriarty
Head of Investor Relations
jmoriarty@griffingam.ie		Media Inquiries

Lauren Groom
lgroom@griffingam.com

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.