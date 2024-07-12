Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 12.07.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Technisches Handelssystem sagt "Strong Buy"! Fünf Gründe sprechen für diese Aktie!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
12.07.2024 04:18 Uhr
80 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hohem iSteady V3 AI Tracking Smartphone Gimbal: Your Personal AI Videographer

NEW YORK, July 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hohem, the leading gimbal brand, today unveils the hohem iSteady V3 AI Tracking Smartphone gimbal.

The Hohem iSteady V3 AI Tracking Smartphone Gimbals transforms your phone into a portable content creation. Featuring Advanced AI technology, built-in extension rod, tripod, 3-axis gimbals stabilization. It ensures easy, smooth, and professional on-the-go shooting.

Advanced AI Technology for All Smartphones

The Hohem iSteady V3, equipped with leading AI tracking technology, allows it to track you around automatically with native camera app on both iPhone and Android devices. It breaks system and app limitations, allowing effortless movement tracking during conferences, live streams, and video shooting. The gimbals leverage the iPhone's front or rear camera to maintain focus and keep the subject in frame, allowing users to move freely without losing tracking. The detachable AI tracker supports both front and rear facing installation, which provides more versatility. It also allows gesture control, meaning that you can control the AI technology with your fingertips in a distance.

Detachable Remote Kit and Professional Stabilization

The Hohem iSteady V3, paired with a detachable remote kit, allows for remote control and versatile filming, perfect for capturing unique angles and group shots. Experience smooth, stable footage with the advanced 3-axis stabilization system, ensuring stability in any scenario, whether traveling or hiking. Upgrade your filming experience with the Hohem iSteady V3's pro stabilization and remote kit.

A portable and foldable, All-in-one Smartphone Gimbal

The iSteady V3 is a portable and fold-able gimbal designed for content creators and anyone who loves recording their daily lives. The iSteady V3 features a built-in extension rod extending up to 205mm for low-angle shots, integrated tripods for better selfies and creative vlog shooting, and a built-in power bank providing 13 hours of battery life for phones up to 300g.

AI Power Editing in Hohem Joy APP

The iSteady V3 takes your smartphone videography to the next level, making it easier than ever to create and edit dynamic content. When you're done filming, master the edit with the full AI mobile editing suite in the Hohem Joy app. Editing has never been this easy!

Whether you're vlogging, live streaming, or shooting a short film, the iSteady V3 is your personal AI Videographer.

Availability

Hohem iSteady V3 AI Tracking Smartphone Gimbals is now available for purchase on the official store, Amazon official store, and through authorized retailers. For more information about the product and to see it in action, please visit the Hohem Website.


About Hohem:

Hohem is a leading company specializing in gimbals technology, providing innovative solutions for stabilizing cameras and smartphones. Hohem is dedicated to making photography and videography more accessible and intelligent for everyone to capture their stories with precision and ease.

For more information, visit our

Website: https://www.hohem.com
Hohem Store: https://store.hohem.com/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hohem_global
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@hohem_global
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@HohemTechOfficial

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ny2-BZOioX8
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2150200/hohem_LPR_New.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hohem-isteady-v3-ai-tracking-smartphone-gimbal-your-personal-ai-videographer-302195527.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.