

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China's exports increased more than expected in June but imports fell unexpectedly, official data showed on Friday.



Exports posted an annual growth of 8.6 percent in June, following May's 7.6 percent increase. Shipments were forecast to climb 8.0 percent.



Imports dropped 2.3 percent annually, in contrast to the 1.8 percent increase in May. Economists had forecast an expansion of 2.8 percent.



As a result, the trade surplus surged to $99 billion from $82.6 billion in the prior month. This was well above economists' forecast of $85.0 billion.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX