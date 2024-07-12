

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Final inflation reports from France and Spain are due on Friday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.



At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany's wholesale prices for June. Economists expect wholesale prices to climb 0.2 percent on month, following May's 0.1 percent increase.



In the meantime, foreign trade from Norway and consumer prices from Sweden are due. Sweden's consumer price inflation is expected to ease to 2.8 percent in June from 3.7 percent in May.



At 2.30 am ET, final industrial production data is due from Hungary.



At 2.45 am ET, France's statistical office INSEE publishes final inflation data for June. The preliminary estimate showed that consumer prices grew 2.1 percent annually after a 2.3 percent gain in May.



At 3.00 am ET, Spain's INE releases final consumer and harmonized prices for June. Economists expect inflation to ease to 3.4 percent, as initially estimated, from 3.6 percent in May.



