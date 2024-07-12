Anzeige
Freitag, 12.07.2024
Ist das die nächste GIGANTISCHE Goldaktie? Umgeben von Branchenriesen wie Newmont Gold!
12.07.2024 08:06 Uhr
Bodycote Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 12

Bodycote

www.bodycote.com

12 July 2024

Bodycote plc

Share Buyback Programme - Transactions in Own Securities

Bodycote plc (the Company) announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 15 March 2024 (the Programme) it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 173/11 pence each (Ordinary Shares) through HSBC Bank PLC:

Date of purchase:

11 July 2024

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:

23,791

Highest price paid per share (pence per share):

710.0p

Lowest price paid per share (pence per share):

699.0p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

(pence per share)

705.8640p

The Company intends to cancel these Ordinary Shares.

Following the purchase, settlement and cancellation of these Ordinary Shares, the Company will have 187,544,639 Ordinary Shares in issue, with no shares held in treasury. This figure represents the total number of voting rights.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it applies in the UK (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains the detailed breakdown of the individual trades made by HSBC Bank PLC on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme.

Since the commencement of the Programme, the Company has purchased 3,911,533 Ordinary Shares.

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information, please contact:

Bodycote plc

Jim Fairbairn, Group Chief Executive

Ben Fidler, Chief Financial Officer

Peter Lapthorn, Head of FP&A and Investor Relations

Tel: +44 1625 505300

FTI Consulting

Richard Mountain

Susanne Yule

Tel: +44 203 727 1340

Schedule of Purchases

Transaction Details:

Issuer name: Bodycote plc

ISIN: GB00B3FLWH99

LEI: 213800V93QFW53NB7Y29

Intermediary name: HSBC Bank PLC

Intermediary code: HBEU

Time zone: GMT

Currency: GBP

Individual Transactions:

Number of shares purchased

Transaction price (pence per share)

Time of transaction

Transaction reference number

Venue

526

702

10:50:04

OD_84KGCVs-00

XLON

50

701

11:05:40

OD_84KK8ET-00

XLON

220

701

11:05:40

OD_84KK8ET-02

XLON

150

701

11:05:40

OD_84KK8EU-00

XLON

374

699

11:43:45

OD_84KTiZb-00

XLON

120

699

11:43:45

OD_84KTiZc-00

XLON

314

705

13:34:20

OD_84KvYau-00

XLON

267

705

13:34:20

OD_84KvYav-00

XLON

220

705

13:34:21

OD_84KvYqt-00

XLON

267

705

13:34:22

OD_84KvZ73-00

XLON

384

705

13:34:23

OD_84KvZMt-00

XLON

384

705

13:34:24

OD_84KvZdM-00

XLON

369

705

13:34:25

OD_84KvZtA-00

XLON

369

705

13:34:26

OD_84Kva9H-00

XLON

344

705

13:34:27

OD_84KvaPR-00

XLON

84

704

13:34:58

OD_84KviST-00

XLON

1

705

13:35:59

OD_84KvyLR-00

CHIX

37

705

13:36:00

OD_84KvybR-00

CHIX

36

705

13:36:00

OD_84KvybR-02

CHIX

36

705

13:36:00

OD_84KvybS-00

CHIX

1061

705

13:44:43

OD_84KyAfL-00

XLON

339

705

13:44:43

OD_84KyAfL-02

AQXE

232

705

13:44:43

OD_84KyAfP-00

XLON

675

705

13:44:43

OD_84KyAfQ-00

CHIX

247

705

13:44:43

OD_84KyAfR-01

TRQX

466

705

13:44:43

OD_84KyAfS-00

BATE

205

705

13:44:43

OD_84KyAfS-02

BATE

333

703

13:52:34

OD_84L096E-00

XLON

307

703

13:52:34

OD_84L096F-00

XLON

311

702

13:53:19

OD_84L0Kwv-00

XLON

451

702

13:53:19

OD_84L0Kww-00

CHIX

617

702

13:53:19

OD_84L0Kww-02

BATE

176

702

13:53:19

OD_84L0Kx2-00

XLON

234

702

14:00:02

OD_84L21dc-00

AQXE

280

703

14:35:52

OD_84LB3Br-00

CHIX

108

703

14:35:52

OD_84LB3Bs-00

CHIX

142

706

15:07:54

OD_84LJ72w-00

BATE

768

706

15:18:38

OD_84LLoc0-00

XLON

400

706

15:18:38

OD_84LLoc1-01

XLON

597

706

15:18:38

OD_84LLoc1-03

BATE

654

706

15:18:38

OD_84LLoc2-00

XLON

230

706

15:18:38

OD_84LLoc3-00

TRQX

135

707

15:27:39

OD_84LO5Jq-00

XLON

290

708

15:31:39

OD_84LP5km-00

XLON

154

708

15:31:39

OD_84LP5km-02

XLON

66

708

15:31:39

OD_84LP5kn-00

XLON

515

708

15:31:41

OD_84LP6H0-00

XLON

4

709

15:34:08

OD_84LPiW5-00

CHIX

125

709

15:34:08

OD_84LPiW5-02

CHIX

140

709

15:34:39

OD_84LPqa0-00

BATE

143

709

15:34:39

OD_84LPqa1-01

BATE

138

709

15:34:39

OD_84LPqa1-03

BATE

135

709

15:34:39

OD_84LPqa2-00

BATE

426

708

15:35:18

OD_84LQ0db-00

BATE

353

708

15:35:18

OD_84LQ0db-02

TRQX

651

708

15:35:18

OD_84LQ0db-04

CHIX

60

708

15:35:18

OD_84LQ0dc-01

CHIX

8

708

15:35:19

OD_84LQ0ze-00

AQXE

242

708

15:35:20

OD_84LQ1Jf-00

AQXE

580

708

15:35:57

OD_84LQAs4-00

XLON

329

708

15:35:57

OD_84LQAs4-02

XLON

312

708

15:35:58

OD_84LQB8F-00

XLON

69

708

15:35:58

OD_84LQB8G-00

XLON

53

709

16:10:59

OD_84LYzjW-00

CHIX

329

710

16:11:21

OD_84LZ5QE-00

TRQX

322

709

16:11:31

OD_84LZ87Y-00

CHIX

185

708

16:20:54

OD_84LbUZq-00

TRQX

9

708

16:20:54

OD_84LbUZr-00

TRQX

915

708

16:20:54

OD_84LbUZr-02

XLON

53

708

16:20:54

OD_84LbUZs-00

TRQX

2358

708

16:20:54

OD_84LbUZs-02

XLON

79

707

16:21:16

OD_84LbaBb-00

XLON

192

707

16:21:37

OD_84LbfZi-00

XLON

563

707

16:21:37

OD_84LbfZi-02

XLON

473

707

16:21:37

OD_84LbfZj-00

BATE


© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.