Bodycote Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 12
www.bodycote.com
12 July 2024
Bodycote plc
Share Buyback Programme - Transactions in Own Securities
Bodycote plc (the Company) announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 15 March 2024 (the Programme) it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 173/11 pence each (Ordinary Shares) through HSBC Bank PLC:
Date of purchase:
11 July 2024
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
23,791
Highest price paid per share (pence per share):
710.0p
Lowest price paid per share (pence per share):
699.0p
Volume weighted average price paid per share:
(pence per share)
705.8640p
The Company intends to cancel these Ordinary Shares.
Following the purchase, settlement and cancellation of these Ordinary Shares, the Company will have 187,544,639 Ordinary Shares in issue, with no shares held in treasury. This figure represents the total number of voting rights.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it applies in the UK (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains the detailed breakdown of the individual trades made by HSBC Bank PLC on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme.
Since the commencement of the Programme, the Company has purchased 3,911,533 Ordinary Shares.
This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.
For further information, please contact:
Bodycote plc
Jim Fairbairn, Group Chief Executive
Ben Fidler, Chief Financial Officer
Peter Lapthorn, Head of FP&A and Investor Relations
Tel: +44 1625 505300
FTI Consulting
Richard Mountain
Susanne Yule
Tel: +44 203 727 1340
Schedule of Purchases
Transaction Details:
Issuer name: Bodycote plc
ISIN: GB00B3FLWH99
LEI: 213800V93QFW53NB7Y29
Intermediary name: HSBC Bank PLC
Intermediary code: HBEU
Time zone: GMT
Currency: GBP
Individual Transactions:
Number of shares purchased
Transaction price (pence per share)
Time of transaction
Transaction reference number
Venue
526
702
10:50:04
OD_84KGCVs-00
XLON
50
701
11:05:40
OD_84KK8ET-00
XLON
220
701
11:05:40
OD_84KK8ET-02
XLON
150
701
11:05:40
OD_84KK8EU-00
XLON
374
699
11:43:45
OD_84KTiZb-00
XLON
120
699
11:43:45
OD_84KTiZc-00
XLON
314
705
13:34:20
OD_84KvYau-00
XLON
267
705
13:34:20
OD_84KvYav-00
XLON
220
705
13:34:21
OD_84KvYqt-00
XLON
267
705
13:34:22
OD_84KvZ73-00
XLON
384
705
13:34:23
OD_84KvZMt-00
XLON
384
705
13:34:24
OD_84KvZdM-00
XLON
369
705
13:34:25
OD_84KvZtA-00
XLON
369
705
13:34:26
OD_84Kva9H-00
XLON
344
705
13:34:27
OD_84KvaPR-00
XLON
84
704
13:34:58
OD_84KviST-00
XLON
1
705
13:35:59
OD_84KvyLR-00
CHIX
37
705
13:36:00
OD_84KvybR-00
CHIX
36
705
13:36:00
OD_84KvybR-02
CHIX
36
705
13:36:00
OD_84KvybS-00
CHIX
1061
705
13:44:43
OD_84KyAfL-00
XLON
339
705
13:44:43
OD_84KyAfL-02
AQXE
232
705
13:44:43
OD_84KyAfP-00
XLON
675
705
13:44:43
OD_84KyAfQ-00
CHIX
247
705
13:44:43
OD_84KyAfR-01
TRQX
466
705
13:44:43
OD_84KyAfS-00
BATE
205
705
13:44:43
OD_84KyAfS-02
BATE
333
703
13:52:34
OD_84L096E-00
XLON
307
703
13:52:34
OD_84L096F-00
XLON
311
702
13:53:19
OD_84L0Kwv-00
XLON
451
702
13:53:19
OD_84L0Kww-00
CHIX
617
702
13:53:19
OD_84L0Kww-02
BATE
176
702
13:53:19
OD_84L0Kx2-00
XLON
234
702
14:00:02
OD_84L21dc-00
AQXE
280
703
14:35:52
OD_84LB3Br-00
CHIX
108
703
14:35:52
OD_84LB3Bs-00
CHIX
142
706
15:07:54
OD_84LJ72w-00
BATE
768
706
15:18:38
OD_84LLoc0-00
XLON
400
706
15:18:38
OD_84LLoc1-01
XLON
597
706
15:18:38
OD_84LLoc1-03
BATE
654
706
15:18:38
OD_84LLoc2-00
XLON
230
706
15:18:38
OD_84LLoc3-00
TRQX
135
707
15:27:39
OD_84LO5Jq-00
XLON
290
708
15:31:39
OD_84LP5km-00
XLON
154
708
15:31:39
OD_84LP5km-02
XLON
66
708
15:31:39
OD_84LP5kn-00
XLON
515
708
15:31:41
OD_84LP6H0-00
XLON
4
709
15:34:08
OD_84LPiW5-00
CHIX
125
709
15:34:08
OD_84LPiW5-02
CHIX
140
709
15:34:39
OD_84LPqa0-00
BATE
143
709
15:34:39
OD_84LPqa1-01
BATE
138
709
15:34:39
OD_84LPqa1-03
BATE
135
709
15:34:39
OD_84LPqa2-00
BATE
426
708
15:35:18
OD_84LQ0db-00
BATE
353
708
15:35:18
OD_84LQ0db-02
TRQX
651
708
15:35:18
OD_84LQ0db-04
CHIX
60
708
15:35:18
OD_84LQ0dc-01
CHIX
8
708
15:35:19
OD_84LQ0ze-00
AQXE
242
708
15:35:20
OD_84LQ1Jf-00
AQXE
580
708
15:35:57
OD_84LQAs4-00
XLON
329
708
15:35:57
OD_84LQAs4-02
XLON
312
708
15:35:58
OD_84LQB8F-00
XLON
69
708
15:35:58
OD_84LQB8G-00
XLON
53
709
16:10:59
OD_84LYzjW-00
CHIX
329
710
16:11:21
OD_84LZ5QE-00
TRQX
322
709
16:11:31
OD_84LZ87Y-00
CHIX
185
708
16:20:54
OD_84LbUZq-00
TRQX
9
708
16:20:54
OD_84LbUZr-00
TRQX
915
708
16:20:54
OD_84LbUZr-02
XLON
53
708
16:20:54
OD_84LbUZs-00
TRQX
2358
708
16:20:54
OD_84LbUZs-02
XLON
79
707
16:21:16
OD_84LbaBb-00
XLON
192
707
16:21:37
OD_84LbfZi-00
XLON
563
707
16:21:37
OD_84LbfZi-02
XLON
473
707
16:21:37
OD_84LbfZj-00
BATE