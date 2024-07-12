

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The yen rose to nearly a 4-week high of 96.30 against the NZ dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 96.78.



Against the euro, the pound and the U.S. dollar, the yen advanced to 171.84, 204.22 and 157.99 from yesterday's closing quotes of 172.57, 205.03 and 158.80, respectively.



The yen touched yesterday's near 4-week high of 176.46 against the Swiss franc, from yesterday's closing value of 177.08.



Against the Australia and the Canadian dollars, the yen edged up to 107.00 and 115.98 from Thursday's closing quotes of 107.33 and 116.47, respectively.



If the yen extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 95.00 against the kiwi, 169.00 against the euro, 200.00 against the pound, 155.00 against the greenback, 174.00 against the franc, 104.00 against the aussie and 113.00 against the loonie.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX