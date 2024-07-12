Anzeige
Freitag, 12.07.2024
12.07.2024 09:06 Uhr
AllClear Travel Insurance: ALLCLEAR RESEARCH INDICATES CITY BREAKS ARE ON THE UP - AS RECORD NUMBER OF BRITS ESCAPE ENGLISH SUMMER FOR SOME GUARANTEED SUNSHINE

LONDON, July 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Maybe it's the poor UK weather - but a record percentage of Brits (83%) want to get away for a holiday abroad this summer. This is up from 78% last June and 64% the previous year, according to new research from AllClear Travel Insurance.

AllClear's annual tracking research asked a representative sample of 2,106 adults what type of overseas summer holiday they were planning this summer.

Compared to the previous two summers, the popularity of beach holidays (45%), and a chill-out hotel pool holiday (30%) continued to top the list of holidays for summer 2024, with cruise holidays remaining a popular choice among the over 55s (11%). Beyond this, there were a number of year-on-year increases:

  • City breaks hit a two year high for this summer: up from 17% in 2022 to 23% in 2023 - and peaking at 30% for this summer.
  • Linked to this, the popularity of romantic breaks is up from 8% to 13% over the last two years (June 2022 to June 2024).
  • The popularity of Air BnB breaks is also up - from 6% to 15% over two years.
  • Beyond city breaks, walking holidays are also more popular for this summer - up sharply from 6% in June 2022 to 15% for this summer.

The AllClear data also suggests that there has also been a big rise in the percentage of people with medical conditions that want a holiday abroad this summer (73%). This represents a big rise from 61% in June 2023 and 58% for summer 2022.

Garry Nelson, Head of Corporate Affairs at AllClear Travel Insurance comments: "After such a challenging time for the sector - enduring a global pandemic and then into a cost-of-living crisis - it is welcome news to see such a bounce-back for the travel industry. This underscores the need for holidaymakers to get the best possible cover. In recent years, we have noted a growing trend among older holiday makers - and those with medical conditions - to economise on their travel cover in order to get a cheaper policy. We encourage everyone to get the best possible cover, to ensure no one is inadvertently putting themselves at risk when abroad this summer."

Discover more about AllClear at: www.allcleartravel.co.uk

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/allclear-research-indicates-city-breaks-are-on-the-up---as-record-number-of-brits-escape-english-summer-for-some-guaranteed-sunshine-302195214.html

