Tucows Inc.: Tucows Announces Voting Results from 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ: TCX) (TSX: TC) The following matters were voted upon at the Tucows Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on June 20, 2024. Each of the matters is described in greater detail in the 2024 Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Proxy Statement, available at www.tucows.com/investors/filings.

1. Election of Directors

Each of the eight nominees listed in the Tucows Proxy Statement dated May 10, 2024, was elected as a director to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders. Voting results were as follows:

Director Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Erez Gissin 6,612,130 82.77 1,376,168 17.23 Elliot Noss 7,033,870 88.05 954,428 11.95 Jeffrey Schwartz 6,601,135 82.64 1,387,163 17.36 Allen Karp 6,015,041 75.30 1,973,257 24.70 Robin Chase 6,103,774 76.41 1,884,524 23.59 Marlene Carl 7,660,135 95.89 328,163 4.11 Lee Matheson 7,123,922 89.18 864,376 10.82 Gigi Sohn 6,202,463 77.64 1,785,835 22.36

2. Appointment of Deloitte LLP to audit Tucows' financial statements for the year ending December 31, 2024

Deloitte LLP was appointed as auditor for Tucows for the year ending December 31, 2024.

Votes For % For Votes Against % Against Abstentions % Abstentions 8,264,093 99.89 3,165 0.04 5,846 0.07

Final results on all matters voted on at the annual meeting of shareholders held on June 20, 2024 have been filed with the Canadian securities regulators and the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Tucows

Tucows helps connect more people to the benefit of internet access through communications service technology, domain services, and fiber-optic internet infrastructure. Ting (https://ting.com) delivers fixed fiber Internet access with outstanding customer support. Wavelo (https://wavelo.com) is a telecommunications software suite for service providers that simplifies the management of mobile and internet network access; provisioning, billing and subscription; developer tools; and more. Tucows Domains (https://tucowsdomains.com) manages approximately 25 million domain names and millions of value-added services through a global reseller network of over 35,000 web hosts and ISPs. Hover (https://hover.com) makes it easy for individuals and small businesses to manage their domain names and email addresses. More information can be found on Tucows' corporate website (https://tucows.com).

Tucows, Ting, Wavelo, and Hover are registered trademarks of Tucows Inc. or its subsidiaries.

