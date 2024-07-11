Anzeige
Freitag, 12.07.2024
WKN: A1XBJS | ISIN: US8986972060
PR Newswire
11.07.2024 22:52 Uhr
17 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Tucows Inc.: Tucows Announces Voting Results from 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ: TCX) (TSX: TC) The following matters were voted upon at the Tucows Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on June 20, 2024. Each of the matters is described in greater detail in the 2024 Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Proxy Statement, available at www.tucows.com/investors/filings.

1. Election of Directors

Each of the eight nominees listed in the Tucows Proxy Statement dated May 10, 2024, was elected as a director to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders. Voting results were as follows:

Director Nominee

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

Erez Gissin

6,612,130

82.77

1,376,168

17.23

Elliot Noss

7,033,870

88.05

954,428

11.95

Jeffrey Schwartz

6,601,135

82.64

1,387,163

17.36

Allen Karp

6,015,041

75.30

1,973,257

24.70

Robin Chase

6,103,774

76.41

1,884,524

23.59

Marlene Carl

7,660,135

95.89

328,163

4.11

Lee Matheson

7,123,922

89.18

864,376

10.82

Gigi Sohn

6,202,463

77.64

1,785,835

22.36

2. Appointment of Deloitte LLP to audit Tucows' financial statements for the year ending December 31, 2024

Deloitte LLP was appointed as auditor for Tucows for the year ending December 31, 2024.

Votes For

% For

Votes Against

% Against

Abstentions

% Abstentions

8,264,093

99.89

3,165

0.04

5,846

0.07

Final results on all matters voted on at the annual meeting of shareholders held on June 20, 2024 have been filed with the Canadian securities regulators and the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Tucows

Tucows helps connect more people to the benefit of internet access through communications service technology, domain services, and fiber-optic internet infrastructure. Ting (https://ting.com) delivers fixed fiber Internet access with outstanding customer support. Wavelo (https://wavelo.com) is a telecommunications software suite for service providers that simplifies the management of mobile and internet network access; provisioning, billing and subscription; developer tools; and more. Tucows Domains (https://tucowsdomains.com) manages approximately 25 million domain names and millions of value-added services through a global reseller network of over 35,000 web hosts and ISPs. Hover (https://hover.com) makes it easy for individuals and small businesses to manage their domain names and email addresses. More information can be found on Tucows' corporate website (https://tucows.com).

Tucows, Ting, Wavelo, and Hover are registered trademarks of Tucows Inc. or its subsidiaries.

SOURCE Tucows Inc.

© 2024 PR Newswire
