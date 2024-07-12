

NEUILLY-SUR-SEINE (dpa-AFX) - Thales (THLEF.PK) announced the French defence procurement agency has awarded it the Neptune contract to provide thirty dual-band X/Ka satellite communication stations for the French Army. The stations will act as on-the-pause tactical communication nodes for the high-throughput satellite communications services. The SYRACUSE IV satcom stations will equip the Serval light multi-role armoured vehicles being developed for the Scorpion programme.



The company said the Neptune contract is the latest development in the SYRACUSE IV ground segment programme, for which Thales is prime contractor.



