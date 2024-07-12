

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Sentiment remains mixed after an unexpected market reaction that followed the unexpected decline in consumer prices in the U.S. Expectations of a Fed rate cut in September jumped after data that showed a decline in consumer prices in the U.S. The onset of the earning season as well as the U.S. Presidential race also swayed market sentiment. Markets meanwhile wait for the producer price inflation readings from the U.S. due on Friday morning.



Wall Street Futures are trading in mildly positive territory. European benchmarks are also trading in the green zone. Asian stock indexes gained while the Nikkei tumbled amidst the yen's volatility.



Dollar Index edged lower. Bond yields mostly hardened. Crude oil prices surged as the prospect of lower interest rates renewed hopes of economic growth and oil demand. Gold declined after Thursday's CPI-led gains. Major cryptocurrencies are trading below the flatline.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 39,806.50, up 0.13% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,593.80, up 0.17% Germany's DAX at 18,595.55, up 0.30% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,243.80, up 0.25% France's CAC 40 at 7,682.83, up 0.73% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,000.85, up 0.50% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 41,236.50, down 2.46% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,959.30, up 0.88% China's Shanghai Composite at 2,971.29, up 0.03% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 18,293.38, up 2.59%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.0887, up 0.20% GBP/USD at 1.2942, up 0.26% USD/JPY at 159.11, up 0.19% AUD/USD at 0.6776, up 0.26% USD/CAD at 1.3613, down 0.14% Dollar Index at 104.35, down 0.09%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.220%, up 0.72% Germany at 2.5080%, up 1.54% France at 3.159%, up 1.06% U.K. at 4.1725%, up 2.29% Japan at 1.051%, up 0.38%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Sep) at $86.26, up 1.01%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Aug) at $83.64, up 1.23%. Gold Futures (Aug) at $2,412.10, down 0.40%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $57,307.43, down 1.46% Ethereum at $3,078.34, down 1.44% BNB at $522.11, down 1.14% Solana at $135.71, down 4.78% XRP at $0.4661, up 4.59%.



