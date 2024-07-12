Miton UK Microcap Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 12
Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc
12thJuly 2024
Miton UK Microcap Trust plc
It is announced that at the close of business on 11thJuly 2024, the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of Miton UK Microcap Trust plc is:
With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:
Including current period revenue to
11th July 2024 55.18p per ordinary share
Excluding current period revenue 54.97p per ordinary share
Legal Entity Identifier 21380048Q8UABVMAG916
12thJuly 2024