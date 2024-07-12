Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 12.07.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Startschuss gefallen: Diese Aktie lässt die Konkurrenz alt aussehen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3E2AU | ISIN: GB00BQHP5P93 | Ticker-Symbol: DG20
Tradegate
12.07.24
09:44 Uhr
14,060 Euro
+0,040
+0,29 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
DIVERSIFIED ENERGY COMPANY PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DIVERSIFIED ENERGY COMPANY PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,84014,11013:28
13,84014,09013:28
ACCESSWIRE
12.07.2024 13:02 Uhr
77 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Diversified Energy Company PLC: Diversified Announces Upcoming Investor Engagement

BIRMINGHAM, AL / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2024 / Diversified Energy Company PLC (LSE:DEC)(NYSE:DEC) ("Diversified" or the "Company") announces plans for members of its management team to participate in the following upcoming investor meetings and conferences:

  • Mizuho Investor Meetings- Wednesday, July 17th, Toronto
    Brad Gray (CFO) and Douglas Kris (SVP-IR & Corporate Communications)

  • Truist Energy Event- Monday, August 19th, Denver
    Brad Gray (CFO) and Douglas Kris (SVP- IR & Corporate Communications)

  • EnerCom Conference- Tuesday, August 20th & Wednesday, August 21st, Denver
    Brad Gray (CFO) and Douglas Kris (SVP-IR & Corporate Communications)

  • Midwest IDEAS Conference- Thursday, August 29th, Chicago
    Douglas Kris (SVP-IR & Corporate Communications) and Wren Smith (Senior Manager-IR)

Presentation related materials are available on the Company's website: https://ir.div.energy/presentations

For further information please contact:

Diversified Energy Company PLC

+1 973 856 2757

Doug Kris

dkris@dgoc.com

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

www.div.energy

FTI Consulting

dec@fticonsulting.com

U.S. & UK Financial Public Relations

About Diversified Energy Company PLC

Diversified is a leading publicly traded energy company focused on natural gas and liquids production, transport, marketing, and well retirement. Through our differentiated strategy, we acquire existing, long-life assets and invest in them to improve environmental and operational performance until retiring those assets in a safe and environmentally secure manner. Recognized by ratings agencies and organizations for our sustainability leadership, this solutions-oriented, stewardship approach makes Diversified the Right Company at the Right Time to responsibly produce energy, deliver reliable free cash flow, and generate shareholder value.

SOURCE: Diversified Energy Company PLC



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.