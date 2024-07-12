

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) released a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $18.15 billion, or $6.12 per share. This compares with $14.47 billion, or $4.75 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.19 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 21.5% to $50.20 billion from $41.31 billion last year.



JPMorgan Chase & Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $18.15 Bln. vs. $14.47 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $6.12 vs. $4.75 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $50.20 Bln vs. $41.31 Bln last year.



