BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 12
NET ASSET VALUE
BLACKROCK SUSTAINABLE AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC
549300WWOCXSC241W468
The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust PLC at close of business on 11 July 2024 were:
216.51p Capital only
217.01p Including current year income
Notes:
1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.
2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.
3. Following the share buyback of 32,081 ordinary shares on 11th July 2024, the Company has 75,139,946 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 25,221,359 shares which are held in Treasury.