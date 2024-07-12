

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain consumer price inflation softened in June on lower food and fuel costs, final data released by the statistical office INE showed on Friday.



The consumer price index registered an annual increase of 3.4 percent, as initially estimated, after climbing 3.6 percent in April.



However, EU harmonized inflation moderated less-than-estimated to 3.6 percent in June from 3.8 percent in the prior month. The figure was revised up from 3.5 percent.



At the same time, core inflation that excludes prices of unprocessed food and energy, held steady at 3.0 percent in June.



The monthly growth in the CPI was revised to 0.4 percent from 0.3 percent. The harmonized index of consumer prices also climbed 0.4 percent on month, which was revised up from 0.3 percent.



In May, consumer prices and harmonized prices had increased 0.3 percent and 0.2 percent, respectively.



