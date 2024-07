Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc - Director Declaration

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 12

Manchester and London Investment Trust plc

(the "Company")

Notification under Listing Rule 9.6.14(2)

Pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.14(2), the Company announces that Brett Miller, a non-executive director of the Company, was appointed a non-executive director of Ecofin US Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC with effect from 11 July 2024.

LEI: 213800HMBZXULR2EEO10

12 July 2024