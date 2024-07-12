Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 30 June 2024
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 12
Global Opportunities Trust plc ('the Company')
Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58
Monthly Portfolio Update
As at 30 June 2024, the Net Assets of the Company were £107,753,282.
Portfolio Holdings as at 30 June 2024
Rank
Company
Sector
Country of Incorporation
% of Net Assets
1
Templeton European Long-Short Equity SIF*
Financials
Luxembourg
14.9
2
AVI Japan Special Situations Fund**
Financials
Japan
7.5
3
Volunteer Park Capital Fund SCSp***
Financials
Luxembourg
7.3
4
TotalEnergies
Energy
France
3.5
5
Unilever
Consumer Staples
United Kingdom
3.1
6
Samsung Electronics
Information Technology
South Korea
2.7
7
Qinetiq
Industrials
United Kingdom
2.5
8
ENI
Energy
Italy
2.4
9
Lloyds Banking
Financials
United Kingdom
2.2
10
Imperial Brands
Consumer Staples
United Kingdom
2.1
11
Jet2
Industrials
United Kingdom
2.1
12
Alibaba
Consumer Discretionary
Hong Kong
2.0
13
Tesco
Consumer Staples
United Kingdom
2.0
14
Orange
Communication Services
France
2.0
15
Dassault Aviation
Industrials
France
1.8
16
General Dynamics
Industrials
United States
1.8
17
Sanofi
Health Care
France
1.7
18
RTX
Industrials
United States
1.7
19
Panasonic
Consumer Discretionary
Japan
1.6
20
Verizon Communications
Communication Services
United States
1.4
Total equity investments
66.3
Cash and other net assets
33.7
Net assets
100.0
* Luxembourg Specialised Investment Fund
** Sub-Fund of Gateway UCITS Funds PLC
***Luxembourg Special Limited Partnership
Geographical Distribution as at 30 June 2024
% of Net Assets
Europe: Long-Short Fund
14.9
Europe ex UK
11.4
United Kingdom
14.0
Americas: Private Equity Fund
7.3
Americas: Direct Equities
4.9
Japan
9.1
Asia Pacific ex Japan
4.7
Cash and other net assets
33.7
100.0
Sector Distribution as at 30 June 2024
% of Net Assets
Financials: Long-Short Fund
14.9
Financials: Japanese Equities Fund
7.5
Financials: Private Equity Fund
7.3
Financials: Direct Equities
2.2
Total Financials
31.9
Industrials
9.8
Consumer Staples
7.2
Energy
5.9
Consumer Discretionary
3.7
Communication Services
3.4
Information Technology
2.7
Health Care
1.7
Cash and other net assets
33.7
100.0
The geographical distribution is based on each investment's principal stock exchange listing or domicile, except in instances where this would not give a proper indication of where its activities predominate.
The portfolio holdings and distribution of assets can also be viewed on the Company's website at globalopportunitiestrust.com
For further information please contact:
Juniper Partners Limited
Company Secretary
Telephone: 0131 378 0500
12 July 2024