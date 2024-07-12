SpeedSize Reveals Cutting-Edge Strategies and AI Technology for Transforming E-commerce with Shoppable Videos

NEWARK, DE / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2024 / SpeedSize, an AI media optimization platform, is excited to announce the release of its latest blog post titled "How to Transform Viewers into Buyers Using Shoppable Videos". The post explores innovative strategies to leverage the power of shoppable videos in transforming how e-commerce businesses convert viewers into customers.

Capturing and retaining consumer attention is important in e-commerce. Traditional media content often falls short of meeting consumers' expectations today, leading to missed opportunities and reduced conversion rates. Recognizing this challenge, SpeedSize has harnessed the power of AI to optimize media and ensure faster, sharper, and more effective content delivery.

As pioneers in AI-driven media optimization, SpeedSize uses cutting-edge neuroscience technology to make the internet faster and sharper than ever before. The platform AI-analyzes each media file down to the pixel, eliminating data invisible to the human brain. This results in video files that are 90-99% smaller. This makes online stores load faster, thereby offering seamless user experiences.

Key highlights of the blog post include:

What shoppable videos are and why they are important

Steps for creating compelling shoppable video content

Actionable tips on creating effective shoppable videos that engage and convert.

And lots more

"At SpeedSize, we are committed to pushing the boundaries of digital media optimization," said Sagi Keen, CEO of SpeedSize. "Our latest blog post on shoppable videos reflects our dedication to providing innovative solutions that help e-commerce businesses engage and convert prospects into loyal customers."

For more information on how shoppable videos can transform your e-commerce strategy, click here to read the full blog post.

About SpeedSize

The SpeedSize platform uses artificial intelligence to optimize media and improve website performance. The platform helps businesses deliver exceptional digital experiences by ensuring fast-loading, high-quality visuals that captivate and convert visitors. SpeedSize empowers online retailers to scale their businesses and achieve sales goals through innovative media optimization techniques.

