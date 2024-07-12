Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 12
[12.07.24]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|12.07.24
|IE000LZC9NM0
|10,152,996.00
|USD
|0
|73,379,941.39
|7.2274
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|12.07.24
|IE000DOZYQJ7
|3,981,050.00
|EUR
|108,000
|23,136,781.60
|5.8117
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|12.07.24
|IE000GETKIK8
|97,593.00
|GBP
|0
|946,861.41
|9.7021
|Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|12.07.24
|IE000XIITCN5
|656,195.00
|GBP
|75,000
|5,338,628.74
|8.1357