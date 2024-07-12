Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 12.07.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Startschuss gefallen: Diese Aktie lässt die Konkurrenz alt aussehen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
12.07.24
15:29 Uhr
1,170 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,1701,61019:00
Dow Jones News
12.07.2024 18:34 Uhr
155 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
12-Jul-2024 / 17:02 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
12 July 2024 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of 
its ordinary shares of GBP0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") as 
part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024: 
Date of purchase:               12 July 2024 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      200,000 
Highest price paid per share:         102.50p 
Lowest price paid per share:          98.00p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 100.5467p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 346,233,909 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (346,233,909) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      100.5467p                    200,000

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares     Transaction   Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased             price      Time)            number           venue 
                 (GBp share) 
7557               99.40       08:12:08          00070620979TRLO0      XLON 
7517               99.40       08:12:15          00070620981TRLO0      XLON 
7475               99.40       08:12:15          00070620982TRLO0      XLON 
7179               99.40       08:13:15          00070621011TRLO0      XLON 
5851               98.00       09:27:06          00070622832TRLO0      XLON 
8408               99.20       10:01:53          00070623273TRLO0      XLON 
6861               99.20       10:01:53          00070623274TRLO0      XLON 
7270               98.80       10:02:27          00070623288TRLO0      XLON 
3939               99.00       11:19:10          00070624589TRLO0      XLON 
9949               99.00       12:25:55          00070625782TRLO0      XLON 
3771               99.00       12:25:55          00070625783TRLO0      XLON 
7040               99.00       12:25:55          00070625784TRLO0      XLON 
3000               99.40       12:43:59          00070625990TRLO0      XLON 
8407               99.40       12:43:59          00070625991TRLO0      XLON 
3000               99.40       12:43:59          00070625992TRLO0      XLON 
6102               99.40       12:43:59          00070625993TRLO0      XLON 
3000               99.40       12:44:30          00070626001TRLO0      XLON 
3664               99.40       12:44:30          00070626002TRLO0      XLON 
2308               102.50      14:46:01          00070628559TRLO0      XLON 
5301               102.50      14:46:01          00070628560TRLO0      XLON 
7844               102.50      14:54:33          00070628799TRLO0      XLON 
6443               102.50      14:54:33          00070628800TRLO0      XLON 
19710               102.50      14:54:33          00070628801TRLO0      XLON 
681                102.00      15:38:30          00070630789TRLO0      XLON 
6459               102.00      15:38:30          00070630790TRLO0      XLON 
7837               102.00      16:05:30          00070631470TRLO0      XLON 
21905               102.00      16:21:01          00070632594TRLO0      XLON 
6527               102.00      16:21:01          00070632595TRLO0      XLON 
4995               102.00      16:21:01          00070632596TRLO0      XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  333951 
EQS News ID:  1945627 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1945627&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 12, 2024 12:02 ET (16:02 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.