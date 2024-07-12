

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland market closed higher on Friday, extending gains to a third straight session, amid continued optimism about the outlook for U.S. interest rates, and quarterly earnings.



The benchmark SMI, which rose to a record high of 12,383.99, ended with a gain of 109.40 points or 0.89% at 12,365.18.



Partners Group gained 1.6% after reporting that its total assets under management reached $149.2 billion as of June 30, an increase from the year-ago period's $141.7 billion.



ABB gained more than 2%. Schindler Ps, Swatch Group, Roche Holding, Sika, Logitech International, Richemont, Alcon and Nestle climbed 1 to 1.6%.



UBS Group, Holcim, SGS, Novartis, VAT Group and Geberit also closed notably higher.



Straumann Holding ended down 2.8%. Julius Baer, Kuehne + Nagel and Lonza Group lost 0.5 to 0.7%.



