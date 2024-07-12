

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Meta-owned WhatsApp is currently testing a new feature in Android v2.24.15.5 that will enable users to translate messages into different languages directly within the app.



The new feature aims to incorporate Google's Live Translate functionality into WhatsApp chats, making it seamless for users to translate foreign texts without leaving the app.



According to reports from feature tracker WABetaInfo, after updating to this beta version, users will receive a pop-up notification confirming the availability of transcripts for incoming voice messages. To take advantage of this feature, users will need to download a language pack or voice message transcription. Currently, the feature supports English, Spanish, Portuguese, Russian, and Hindi. It's worth noting that the audio is analyzed and transcribed on the user's phone, ensuring privacy as voice messages are encrypted.



However, the live transcription option is still under development and isn't accessible to beta testers yet. Therefore, users on the latest WhatsApp for Android beta version via the Google Play Beta program might not have access to it. The availability of this new feature on the WhatsApp for Android beta app is currently inconclusive.



Additionally, WhatsApp for Android is rumored to be working on a live transcription feature for voice messages, which would enable users to generate transcriptions for the voice messages they send or receive. This could potentially be indicated by a new banner appearing below a voice message, offering the option to receive a transcription.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX