Canna-Global Acquisition Corp. Announces Signing a Letter of Intent for a Merger with Invest Inc.

MARINA DEL REY, Calif. and CHEYENNE, Wyo., July 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canna-Global Acquisition Corp. ("Canna-Global") (OTC PINK: CNGL) announced today that it has entered into a letter of intent (LOI) for a proposed business combination agreement (the "Transaction") that will result in Canna-Global acquiring 100% of the outstanding equity of Invest Inc, a Wyoming corporation (the "Company"). This Transaction values the Company at an initial enterprise value of $250 million and will enable the Company to become a publicly traded company in the United States.



The Company is a fintech innovator offering a unique machine-learning investment platform that revolutionizes investment decisions on its platform that leverages advanced proprietary algorithms and data analytics to provide investors with insights and strategies that optimize returns and manage risks effectively.

J. Gerald Combs, CEO of Canna-Global commented, "The fintech industry is experiencing rapid growth and we are excited to facilitate Invest Inc.'s transition to the public markets. This business combination aligns with our mission to identify and support a target company with high-growth potential. We believe that Invest Inc.'s disruptive fintech and strategic vision will create significant value for our shareholders." Mr. Combs remarked further, "This marks a significant milestone for Canna-Global as it initiates the de-SPAC process, transitioning from a blank check shell company to an operating business."

David Kugelman, newly appointed CEO of Invest Inc, highlighted its long running goal of becoming a publicly traded company and the enhanced market presence this transaction will bring. "Joining forces with Canna Global represents a significant opportunity for Invest Inc. to accelerate our growth and enhance our market presence. We look forward to leveraging the benefits of being a publicly traded company to continue delivering exceptional value to our customers and stakeholders," said Kugelman. Invest Inc. recently launched a first-of-its-kind machine-learning investment platform, positioning itself as a leader in the integration of advanced technology in financial markets.

The LOI has been unanimously approved by the boards of directors of both Canna-Global and Invest Inc, and the parties expect to proceed swiftly to negotiate and finalize the definitive agreements. The completion of the Transaction is contingent upon several factors, including the completion of due diligence, the negotiation of a definitive agreement, the satisfaction of the conditions negotiated therein, and approval of the transaction by the stockholders of both companies. Upon reaching a definitive agreement, the parties shall disclose additional details regarding the proposed transaction. Subject to the absence of unforeseen circumstances, the transaction is anticipated to be finalized expeditiously. The audit of Invest Inc. is also in process. Subject to previously disclosed limitations, Canna-Global's stockholders will have the right to redeem their shares if they disapprove of the Transaction, allowing them to exit the investment in exchange for their pro rata distribution of funds held by the trust.

About Canna-Global Acquisition Corp.

Canna-Global Acquisition Corp is a Delaware corporation formed as a special purpose acquisition company to effect mergers, stock exchanges, asset acquisitions, stock purchases, reorganizations, or similar business combinations with one or more businesses.

About Invest Inc.

Invest Inc is at the forefront of financial technology innovation, offering a unique machine-learning investment platform that revolutionizes how investment decisions are made. The platform leverages advanced algorithms and data analytics to provide investors with insights and strategies that optimize returns and manage risks effectively. With a commitment to integrating cutting-edge technology in the financial sector, Invest Inc. is dedicated to transforming the investment landscape and delivering exceptional value to its clients. Invest Inc. has reserved a two letter ticker symbol ("II") with the NYSE that it intends to use as part of an uplisting.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements also may be included in other publicly available documents issued by CNGL and in oral statements made by our officers and representatives from time to time. These forward-looking statements are intended to provide management's current expectations or plans for our future operating and financial performance, based on assumptions currently believed to be valid. They can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "would," "could," and other words of similar meaning in connection with a discussion of future operating or financial performance.

Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause CNGL's actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others such as, but are not limited to economic conditions, changes in the laws or regulations, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or represented in the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking information provided in this release should be considered with these factors in mind. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

