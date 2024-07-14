Anzeige
14.07.2024
CCTV+: Xi Jinping leads China's reform and opening up in new era

BEIJING, July 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In December 2012, Xi Jinping, then newly elected general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, chose Guangdong, a frontier of China's reform and opening up, as the destination of his first inspection tour.

During this trip, he issued a mobilization order to the whole Party and country.

"The decision to launch reform and opening up was right. We must keep to this correct path, " he said. "We must stay unwavering on the road to the prosperity of the nation and the people."

For over a decade, Xi has continuously planned the overall direction of reforms and promoted implementation.

2024 marks another significant year for deepening reform in the new era. Xi will lead the 1.4 billion Chinese people in jointly writing a new chapter of reform in the new era.

Link: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=NOhpMyVLqsQ

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cctv-xi-jinping-leads-chinas-reform-and-opening-up-in-new-era-302196345.html

