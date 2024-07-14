Hisense Group President Presents Strategic Roadmap for Company's Future Success

QINGDAO, China, July 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense, a global leader in home appliances and consumer electronics, today unveiled its ambitious growth plans at its Partner Conference in Berlin, held just ahead of the EURO 2024 finals. Fisher Yu, Hisense Group President, delivered a keynote address titled "Beyond Champion, Beyond Glory" outlining strategic upgrades focused on brand elevation, scenario-driven products and services, industrial structure optimization, and a commitment to further global expansion.

Marking its third time sponsoring the UEFA European Championship, Hisense unveils its "Hisense, More Than a Brand" tagline, hinting at a multi-brand strategy. The company's inaugural sponsorship in 2016 proved a significant milestone, accelerating globalization through consecutive sponsorships of top-tier sporting events. In the meantime, Hisense overseas revenue increased from three point five billion to twelve billion US dollars by three point five times.

"We are thrilled to see Hisense maintain strong momentum in the first half of 2024," explained Mr. Yu. "Hisense 2C business achieved double-digit revenue growth and a 18% surge in overseas markets underscores the success of a long-term strategy built on user-centricity, technological innovation and a global vision. This strong foundation positions us perfectly to implement our strategic upgrades in brand, scenarios, industrial structure and globalization."

"Hisense TV shipments ranked No.2 globally in Q1 2024 for the second consecutive year. We are continuously narrowing the gap with the No.1 brand and are excited about the future."

In the keynote, Mr. Yu detailed the latest upgrades that underscore Hisense's commitment to "User-centric Technology" and "Ultimate Quality" in developing new features and products based on customer feedback, positioning the consumer electronics giant for continued growth in the global marketplace. The company is also focusing on creating smart home experiences, taking home appliances beyond individual products by considering entire user scenarios across product planning, R&D and marketing, in prioritizing cross-platform compatibility in connectivity, security and AI, to create smarter products that anticipate and exceed user needs.

In maintaining its competitive edge, Hisense is upgrading Standalone End Devices to Holistic System Solutions. This involves the technical foundation, the utilization of cloud service platforms like ConnectLife platform for smart home devices and HI-Star AI large language model for interaction and intelligence. Meanwhile, these system solutions also prioritize sustainability and cater to a wide range of applications, aligning with Hisense's long-term environmental and social commitments. As a frontrunner in this trend, Hisense is actively developing businesses in smart transportation, smart buildings, healthcare, energy management, and automotive electronics, solidifying its position at the forefront of sustainable development.

Committed to global expansion, Hisense is upgrading six regional operation centers to fuel future growth. Building upon its existing robust network of 26 R&D centers, 34 industrial parks and manufacturing bases, Hisense's "Think Global, Act Local" approach empowers local talent and strengthens regional manufacturing, R&D, and supply chains. This enables Hisense to cater to specific local needs with tailored products through global R&D investments.

Hisense's UEFA EURO 2024 sponsorship continues a sports partnership marketing strategy bringing the brand closer to global audiences. Its "BEYOND GLORY" campaign highlights Hisense's aim to push boundaries, aspire to ambitious goals and commitment to developing pioneering home appliance technology in the pursuit of improving everyday life.

