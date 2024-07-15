BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 15
BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc ("the Company")
LEI - 5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55
Voting Rights and Capital
In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (the "Rules") provision 5.6.1, the Company would like to notify the market that as at 15 July 2024 its issued share capital consisted of 99,651,878 Ordinary Shares of 0.1 pence each (excluding shares held in treasury) carrying one vote per share. As at 15 July 2024, the Company held 18,277,060 Ordinary Shares in treasury.
Shareholders should use as the denominator 99,651,878 for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company, under the Rules.
All enquiries:
Caroline Driscoll
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Company Secretary
Tel: 0207 743 2427
15 July 2024