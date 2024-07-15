Anzeige
WKN: 886455 | ISIN: GB0009895292 | Ticker-Symbol: ZEG
Xetra
12.07.24
17:35 Uhr
146,20 Euro
+2,20
+1,53 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
OMX Stockholm 30
STOXX Europe 50
STOXX Europe 600
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.07.2024 08:10 Uhr
138 Leser
AstraZeneca Closes Acquisition of Amolyt Pharma

LYON, France and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 15, 2024acquisition by the global pharmaceutical company, AstraZeneca, has closed.

The acquisition bolsters the Alexion, AstraZeneca Rare Disease late-stage pipeline and expands on its bone metabolism franchise with the notable addition of eneboparatide (AZP-3601), a Phase III investigational therapeutic peptide with a novel mechanism of action designed to meet key therapeutic goals for hypoparathyroidism. In patients with hypoparathyroidism, a deficiency in parathyroid hormone (PTH) production results in significant dysregulation of calcium and phosphate, which can lead to life-altering symptoms and complications, including chronic kidney disease. This programme, together with Amolyt's talented team, expertise, and earlier pipeline, will enable Alexion's expansion into rare endocrinology.

Under the terms of the definitive agreement, AstraZeneca has acquired all of Amolyt Pharma's outstanding shares for a total consideration of up to $1.05 billion, on a cash and debt free basis. This includes $800 million upfront at deal closing, plus the right for Amolyt Pharma's shareholders to receive an additional contingent payment of $250 million payable upon achievement of a specified regulatory milestone.

About Amolyt Pharma

Amolyt Pharma, a clinical stage biotechnology company, is building on its team's established expertise to deliver life-changing treatments to patients suffering from rare endocrine and related diseases. Its development portfolio includes eneboparatideand LinkedIn.

Amolyt Contact:
Patrick Loustau
Chief Business Officer
ploustau@amolyt.com

Media inquiries:
Jordyn Temperato
LifeSci Communications
jtemperato@lifescicomms.com


