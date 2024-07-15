DJ Affluent Medical announces the availability of a prospectus for the admission to trading of 6,190,831 shares issued as part of a capital increase without preferential subscription rights.

Affluent Medical Affluent Medical announces the availability of a prospectus for the admission to trading of 6,190,831 shares issued as part of a capital increase without preferential subscription rights. 15-Jul-2024 / 07:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- PRESS RELEASE Affluent Medical announces the availability of a prospectus for the admission to trading of 6,190,831 shares issued as part of a capital increase without preferential subscription rights in favour of a category of beneficiaries Aix-en-Provence, July 15, 2024 - 7:45 a.m. - Affluent Medical (ISIN: FR0013333077 - Ticker: AFME), a French clinical phase MedTech company specializing in the international development and industrialization of innovative medical prostheses, is announcing that the Autorité des marchés financiers (the "AMF"), approved on July 12, 2024 under number 24-315 the prospectus made available to the public for the admission to trading on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (the "Prospectus") of 6,190,831 new ordinary shares of the Company issued in connection with a capital increase without preferential subscription rights in favour of a category of beneficiaries, for a total cumulative amount, including issue premium, of EUR8,543,346.78 , at a subscription price of EUR1.38 (including EUR0.10 nominal value and EUR1.28 share premium) per new share (the "Capital Increase"). The subscription price represents a 15% discount to the volume-weighted average price of the Company's shares over the last 20 trading days preceding July 11, 2024. The Capital Increase has enabled Edwards Lifesciences to become a 9,21% shareholder of the Company, following its subscription for an amount of EUR5 million[1]. FPCI Truffle Medeor, managed by Truffle Capital, and Ginko Invest, Company's shareholders, participated in the capital increase by setting off their shareholder loans granted to the Company in April 2024[2]. The Capital Increase was implemented on July 11, 2024, by decision of the Chief Executive Officer acting by virtue of a sub-delegation from the Board of Directors of July 9, 2024, in accordance with the delegation granted by the 29th resolution of the Combined General Meeting of Shareholders of June 24, 2024, on which the FPCI Truffle Medeor, managed by Truffle Capital and Ginko Invest abstained from voting. The latter, represented on the Board of Directors, did not take part in the deliberations or vote of the Board on the Capital Increase. Impact of the Capital Increase on the situation of the shareholders Following the transaction, the share capital of Affluent Medical is now composed of 39,336,524 shares with a par value of EUR0.10 each. Based on the Company's share capital at the date of the Prospectus and on an undiluted basis, a shareholder owning 1% of the share capital before the transaction would be diluted to 0.84% of the share capital after completion of the Capital Increase. Breakdown of share capital and voting rights following the Capital Increase After completion of the Capital Increase, based on the information available to Affluent Medical, the distribution of share capital and voting rights is as follows on a non-diluted and fully diluted basis (taking into account the number of shares outstanding at the date of the Prospectus): Distribution of share capital and Distribution of share capital and voting rights on a non-diluted basis voting rights on a diluted basis (6) Shareholders Number of % of Number of % of Number of % of Number of % of shares share voting voting shares share voting voting capital rights(5) rights capital rights(5) rights Truffle Capital managed funds and holding 23,733,000 60.33% 35,565,753 64.27% 24,528,379 54.45% 36,361,132 59.56% companies(1) LCEA 3,746,240 9.52% 3,746,240 6.77% 4,142,004 9.19% 4,142,004 6.78% Edwards Lifesciences 3,623,188 9.21% 3,623,188 6.55% 3,623,188 8.04% 3,623,188 5.93% Ginko Invest(2) 605,546 1.54% 988,737 1.79% 605,546 1.34% 988,737 1.62% Hayk Holding(2) 187,038 0.48% 187,038 0.34% 187,038 0.42% 187,038 0.31% Denos SA(2) 181,666 0.46% 181,666 0.33% 181,666 0.40% 181,666 0.30% Other financial investors(3) 3,826,371 9.73% 7,483,922 13.52% 3,826,371 8.49% 7,483,922 12.26% Co-founders, senior managers and members of the Board of Directors, the Advisory Board 53,835 0.14% 87,790 0.16% 1,487,759 3.30% 1,521,714 2.49% and of the Committees(4) Treasury stock 125,902 0.32% - 0.00% 125,902 0.28% - 0.00% Employees 37,347 0.09% 37,347 0.07% 1,996,698 4.43% 1,996,698 3.27% Free float 3,216,391 8.18% 3,438,861 6.21% 4,345,946 9.65% 4,568,416 7.48% TOTAL 39,336,524 100.00% 55,340,542 100.00% 45,050,497 100.00% 61,054,515 100.00%

(1) The funds and companies managed by Truffle Capital are: FCPI Fortune III, FCPI Truffle Fortune 4, FCPI Truffle Fortune 5, FCPI Truffle Fortune 6, FCPI UFF Innovation n°12, FCPI UFF Innovation n°14, FCPI UFF Innovation n°15, FCPI UFF Innovation n°16, FCPI UFF Innovation n°17, FCPI Innocroissance 2015, FCPI Innocroissance 2016, FCPI Innocroissance 2018, FCPI Innocroissance 2019, FCPI Truffle Biomedtech Crossover Fund, FCPI Truffle Innov FRR France, Truffle ISF PME 2017, Meningose, Corazan and Truffle Medeor..

(2) The shareholdings of Ginko Invest (previously included in the "Co-founders, senior managers and members of the Board of Directors, the Advisory Board and of the Committees" category), Hayk Holding and Denos SA (previously included in the "Free float" category), have been increased following their subscription to the capital increase with cancellation of shareholders' preferential subscription rights in favor of a category of beneficiaries carried out by the Company on January 31, 2024, to the extent of 76,923, 38,461 and 128,205 new shares respectively.

(3) The other financial investors are: Holding Incubatrice Serie I, Holding Incubatrice Serie II, MyoPowers Medical Technologies SA, MitralFlex, Saint Joseph hospital Foundation, Simone Merkle, Kam, Zhu..

Holding Incubatrice Serie I holds 1,774,104 shares and 3,548,208 of the voting rights representing 4.51% of the share capital and 6.41% of the voting rights on a non-diluted basis and 3.94% of the share capital and 5.81% of the voting rights on a diluted basis.

Holding Incubatrice Serie II holds 741,922 shares and 1,483,844 of the voting rights representing 1.89% of the share capital and 2.68% of the voting rights on a non-diluted basis and 1.65% of the share capital and 2.43% of the voting rights on a diluted basis.

(4) It should be noted that:

-- the holdings of Kreos Capital and Ginko Invest previously included in this category are no longerincluded. Kreos Capital's interest is now included in "Free float"

-- data on a diluted basis include the 102,450 shares resulting from warrants to subscribe for shares (BSA)and the 1,331,474 shares resulting from warrants to subscribe for business creator shares (BSPCE) issued andallocated to the Company's founders, managers, members of the Board of Directors, censors and committees (pleaserefer to sections 19.1.4.1. and 19.1.4.2 of the 2023 Universal Registration Document and section 10 of theAmendment regarding the terms and conditions of the BSAs and BSPCEs issued and granted).

(5) Including double voting rights.

(6) After issue of a maximum total number of 5,713,973 ordinary shares arising from the exercise or allocation of all existing dilutive instruments (BSA, BSPCE, BSAR) (please refer to sections 19.1.4.1, 19.1.4.2 and 19.1.4.3 of the 2023 Universal Registration Document and to section 10 of the Amendment regarding the terms and conditions of the BSA and BSPCE issued/allocated).

Availability of the Prospectus

The Prospectus (in French only) consists of: i. the Company's 2023 Universal Registration Document filed with the AMF on April 30, 2024 under numberD.24-0381 (the "2023 Universal Registration Document"); ii. an amendment to the 2023 Universal Registration Document filed with the AMF on July 12, 2024 under numberD. 24-0381-A01 (the "Amendment"); and iii. a securities note (including the summary of the Prospectus) dated July 12, 2024 (the "Securities Note").

The Prospectus is available on the AMF website (www.amf-france.org) and on the Company's website (https:// www.affluentmedical.com). Copies of the Prospectus are available free of charge at the Company's registered office at 320 avenue Archimède - Les pléiades III Bâtiment B - 13100 Aix-en-Provence.

The AMF's approval of the Prospectus should not be considered as a favourable opinion on the new shares issued as part of the Capital Increase and admitted to trading on the Euronext Paris regulated market.

