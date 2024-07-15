Anzeige
Montag, 15.07.2024

WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Frankfurt
15.07.24
08:12 Uhr
1,878 Euro
-0,044
-2,29 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
Dow Jones News
15.07.2024 08:31 Uhr
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
15-Jul-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
15 July 2024 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 12 July 2024 it purchased a total of 96,832 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the 
"ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers 
UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           70,000     26,832 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.8920     GBP1.5860 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.8500     GBP1.5560 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.8726     GBP1.5740

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 641,094,443 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC 
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX 
Timezone     BST 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
1,254      1.8500        XDUB     10:57:37      00029077997TRDU1 
585       1.8500        XDUB     10:57:37      00029077998TRDU1 
820       1.8500        XDUB     10:57:44      00029077999TRDU1 
4,000      1.8500        XDUB     10:57:44      00029078000TRDU1 
475       1.8500        XDUB     10:57:44      00029078001TRDU1 
4,155      1.8520        XDUB     10:58:25      00029078002TRDU1 
1,585      1.8520        XDUB     10:58:25      00029078003TRDU1 
2,290      1.8600        XDUB     11:28:43      00029078091TRDU1 
2,161      1.8600        XDUB     11:42:13      00029078171TRDU1 
1,941      1.8700        XDUB     12:11:59      00029078211TRDU1 
2,196      1.8700        XDUB     12:18:36      00029078228TRDU1 
2,314      1.8680        XDUB     12:23:24      00029078231TRDU1 
1,500      1.8680        XDUB     12:23:24      00029078232TRDU1 
814       1.8680        XDUB     12:23:24      00029078233TRDU1 
1,787      1.8680        XDUB     12:23:24      00029078234TRDU1 
1,941      1.8740        XDUB     13:35:23      00029078338TRDU1 
2,477      1.8740        XDUB     13:35:23      00029078339TRDU1 
2,477      1.8740        XDUB     13:35:23      00029078340TRDU1 
1,632      1.8740        XDUB     13:35:23      00029078341TRDU1 
1,895      1.8880        XDUB     14:35:49      00029078549TRDU1 
44        1.8880        XDUB     14:35:59      00029078550TRDU1 
1,101      1.8880        XDUB     14:35:59      00029078551TRDU1 
223       1.8880        XDUB     14:35:59      00029078552TRDU1 
223       1.8880        XDUB     14:35:59      00029078553TRDU1 
1,057      1.8880        XDUB     14:35:59      00029078554TRDU1 
3,396      1.8860        XDUB     14:40:02      00029078558TRDU1 
450       1.8920        XDUB     15:08:29      00029078671TRDU1 
1,877      1.8920        XDUB     15:08:29      00029078672TRDU1 
2,005      1.8880        XDUB     15:10:16      00029078691TRDU1 
4,218      1.8880        XDUB     15:10:16      00029078692TRDU1 
1,628      1.8840        XDUB     15:16:28      00029078713TRDU1 
665       1.8840        XDUB     15:16:36      00029078714TRDU1 
1,341      1.8840        XDUB     15:32:13      00029078847TRDU1 
784       1.8840        XDUB     15:32:13      00029078848TRDU1 
2,166      1.8800        XDUB     15:45:22      00029078903TRDU1 
890       1.8740        XDUB     15:46:58      00029078905TRDU1 
964       1.8720        XDUB     15:52:18      00029078926TRDU1 
242       1.8720        XDUB     15:52:18      00029078927TRDU1 
1,006      1.8720        XDUB     16:03:34      00029078949TRDU1 
2,016      1.8760        XDUB     16:05:50      00029078967TRDU1 
1,925      1.8820        XDUB     16:13:54      00029079001TRDU1 
2,137      1.8800        XDUB     16:16:06      00029079006TRDU1 
83        1.8800        XDUB     16:16:06      00029079007TRDU1 
1,260      1.8740        XDUB     16:24:50      00029079029TRDU1

London Stock Exchange 

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
3,264      1.5560        XLON     10:57:35      00029077995TRDU1 
1,716      1.5560        XLON     10:57:35      00029077996TRDU1 
2,638      1.5700        XLON     13:31:58      00029078329TRDU1 
95        1.5700        XLON     13:31:58      00029078330TRDU1 
12        1.5700        XLON     13:31:58      00029078331TRDU1 
755       1.5700        XLON     13:31:58      00029078332TRDU1 
3,418      1.5700        XLON     13:31:58      00029078333TRDU1 
3,412      1.5860        XLON     14:40:02      00029078557TRDU1 
3,517      1.5840        XLON     14:40:02      00029078564TRDU1 
509       1.5840        XLON     15:10:16      00029078693TRDU1 
1,267      1.5840        XLON     15:10:16      00029078694TRDU1 
1,333      1.5840        XLON     15:10:16      00029078695TRDU1 
800       1.5780        XLON     15:22:16      00029078764TRDU1 
751       1.5780        XLON     15:22:16      00029078765TRDU1 
1,738      1.5760        XLON     15:45:22      00029078902TRDU1 
1,584      1.5740        XLON     15:50:07      00029078920TRDU1 
23        1.5740        XLON     15:50:07      00029078921TRDU1

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  333953 
EQS News ID:  1945647 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1945647&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 15, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.