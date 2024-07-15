

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Exports in the Netherlands decreased in May after recovering from the previous month, according to figures published by the statistical office CBS on Monday.



Exports declined 4.3 percent year-on-year in May, reversing a 0.4 percent rise in April, which was the first increase in eleven months.



Exports of machinery, natural gas, petroleum products, and transport equipment in particular were lower than one year previously, the agency said.



Data showed that the volume of imports was 1.7 percent lower in May compared to a year ago.



According to the CBS Export Radar of July, conditions for exports were less favorable than in the radar of May.



