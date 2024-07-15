AM Best will hold its popular annual Reinsurance Market Briefing at the 2024 Rendez-Vous de Septembre (Rendez-Vous) on Sunday, 8 September at 10:15 a.m. (CEST) at the Hotel Hermitage in Monte Carlo.

Firmly established for years as the leading open-invitation market presentation event at the Rendez-Vous, this AM Best briefing is a unique opportunity for reinsurance market insight and opinion ahead of busy bilateral meeting schedules. It will feature AM Best's senior management and analytical personnel from the rating agency's international offices, who will also be participating in meetings throughout the reinsurance conference.

In early June, AM Best revised its market segment outlook for the global reinsurance segment to positive from stable, citing robust profit margins along with higher attachment points and tighter terms and conditions that followed a period of drastic repricing. This is the first time that AM Best has placed a positive outlook on this segment.

The September briefing will highlight AM Best's ongoing monitoring and analytical perspective of the global reinsurance market. Agenda topics include:

AM Best's trend analysis on the global reinsurance sector;

Will pricing discipline be maintained?

Global reinsurance outlook and the drivers of future rating movements;

Impact of alternative capital and ILS;

Key rating issues impacting all reinsurers.

To register online, please click on the following link: Reinsurance Market Briefing AM Best Rendez-Vous de Septembre. Please click here for further information about the next edition of the annual Rendez-Vous, which takes place across Monaco between 7-11 September.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specialising in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com

