Prime Days for Adventurers: Up to 44% Off Jackery Power Stations and Solar Generators

LONDON, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amazon's Prime Days are happening on July 16th and 17th. Campers, outdoor enthusiasts, and anyone seeking a reliable mobile power solution can enjoy great deals with the Jackery portfolio. The manufacturer is offering discounts of up to 44% on its power stations and solar generators, ensuring sunny prospects for all.

Jackery Explorer 1000 Pro at Nearly Half Price

The Jackery Explorer 1000 Pro is available at a 44% discount during the Prime Day Sale. This portable power station, with a 1002 Wh capacity and 1000 W continuous power (2000 W peak), is now just £619 instead of £1099. Highly efficient, it can fully charge in just 1.8 hours when connected to the power grid and can power up to seven devices simultaneously while traveling. It features Schuko sockets, USB A and C ports, and a 12-volt connection, which can also be used to charge the power pack while driving.

Jackery Explorer 500 with 41 % Discount

The compact Jackery Explorer 500 power station weighing just 6 kg, is perfect for camping holidays, picnics, and other outdoor activities. Featuring five interfaces for electrical devices and a practical lamp, it's especially convenient. Buyers can save 41% during Prime Days, bringing the price down to just £329 from £556.99. This power station offers a capacity of 518 Wh and 500 watts of continuous power. For those seeking maximum self-sufficiency, the Jackery Solar Generator 500, which includes the efficient SolarSaga 100W mobile solar panel, is also on sale. During Prime Days, it's available at a 40% discount, costing just £469.

Jackery Solar Generator 300 Plus £100 Cheaper

Compact, lightweight, and powerful, the Jackery Solar Generator 300 Plus is ideal for camping, music festivals, and off-grid adventures. It features a 288 Wh/300W Explorer 300 Plus Power Station and a pad-sized 40W mini solar panel, weighing less than 5kg. During Amazon Prime Days, it's available at a 25% discount, bringing the price down from £399 to £299. Enjoy reliable and eco-friendly energy on the go with this versatile power solution.

For all media enquiries, image requests and product reviews, please contact: Jiatong Li, jiatong@jackery.com, or call +4915223970329.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2459139/Jackery_PrimeDays_Juli2024.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2459138/Jackery_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/prime-days-for-adventurers-up-to-44-off-jackery-power-stations-and-solar-generators-302194643.html