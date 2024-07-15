Anzeige
Montag, 15.07.2024

PR Newswire
15.07.2024 07:51 Uhr
8 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Skanska rebuilds 7 Millbank in London, UK, for GBP 105M, about SEK 1.4 billion

STOCKHOLM, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contract with Baola Properties Limited, c/o Old Park Lane Management, for construction and mechanical and electrical engineering services for the redevelopment of 7 Millbank in London, UK. The contract is worth GBP 105M, about SEK 1.4 billion, which will be included in the order bookings for Europe for the third quarter of 2024.

Skanska will lead the construction of a new nine-storey office building with two basement levels. The design and build of approximately 12,100 square meter flexible workspace will include reconstruction of the original historic façade, which has been carefully deconstructed and stored before being rebuilt into the new structure to maintain and enhance the building's historic character.

The building is targeting environmental standards to achieve BREEAM Outstanding, WELL Platinum and Design for Performance to secure a Nabers 5* accreditation.

Construction will begin in July 2024 and is expected to be completed in January 2027.

For further information please contact:

Louisa Perry, Head of Corporate Communications, Skanska UK, tel +44 7407 802 546
Andreas Joons, Press Officer, Skanska Group, tel +46 (0)10 449 04 94
Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skanska/r/skanska-rebuilds-7-millbank-in-london--uk--for-gbp-105m--about-sek-1-4-billion,c4014741

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/95/4014741/2915141.pdf

20240715 UK redevelopment 7 Millbank

https://news.cision.com/skanska/i/image-1---7-millbank,c3319611

Image 1 - 7 Millbank

https://news.cision.com/skanska/i/image-2---7-millbank,c3319612

Image 2 - 7 Millbank

SOURCE Skanska

© 2024 PR Newswire
