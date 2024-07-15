STOCKHOLM, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contract with Columbia Memorial Hospital for a hospital expansion project in Astoria, Oregon, USA. The contract is worth USD 74M, about SEK 780M, which will be included in the US order bookings for the third quarter of 2024.

The project includes a four story 16,900 square meter (182,000-SF) expansion to the existing hospital to include an expanded emergency department, improved operating rooms, larger patient rooms, space for mechanical equipment, among other enhancements. The expansion will allow Columbia Memorial Hospital to provide new services and the latest medical technology to address the community's health needs.

Initial site work will begin in August 2024, and the project is expected to complete in August 2027.

For further information please contact:

Daniela Arellano, Communications Director, Skanska USA, tel +1 213 317 4977

Andreas Joons, Press Officer, Skanska Group, tel +46 (0)10 449 04 94

Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skanska/r/skanska-expands-hospital-in-astoria--oregon--usa-for-usd-74m--about-sek-780m,c4014745

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/95/4014745/2915187.pdf 20240715 US expansion hospital https://news.cision.com/skanska/i/image-1---columbia-memorial-hospital---image-cred-zgf,c3319619 Image 1 - Columbia Memorial Hospital - image cred ZGF https://news.cision.com/skanska/i/image-2---columbia-memorial-hospital---image-cred-zgf,c3319620 Image 2 - Columbia Memorial Hospital - image cred ZGF

SOURCE Skanska