Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 15.07.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Das nächste große Ding der Rohstoffwelt! Analyst gibt dieser Aktie 217 % Kurspotenzial!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 924848 | ISIN: NO0003054108 | Ticker-Symbol: PND
Tradegate
15.07.24
10:40 Uhr
14,935 Euro
+0,065
+0,44 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
OBX
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
MOWI ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOWI ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,94014,99010:50
14,94014,98010:49
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.07.2024 06:36 Uhr
55 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Mowi ASA (OSE:MOWI): Q2 2024 Trading update

Harvest volumes Q2 2024 (1)

Farming Norway59.5 thousand tonnes
Farming Scotland19.5 thousand tonnes
Farming Chile14.5 thousand tonnes
Farming Canada9.5 thousand tonnes
Farming Ireland3.5 thousand tonnes
Farming Faroes2.5 thousand tonnes
Farming Iceland (Arctic Fish)1.5 thousand tonnes
Total110.5 thousand tonnes


In connection with the presentation of the Q1 2024 results, Mowi ASA guided a total harvest volume of 110 thousand tonnes (GWE) for Q2 2024.

Note:
(1) The harvest volumes are provided in gutted weight equivalents (GWE).

Additional information

Operational EBIT for the Group was approximately EUR 230 million in Q2 2024 (NOK 2,663 million / EURNOK 11.58). Blended farming cost was EUR 5.84 per kg in the quarter which represented an improvement of EUR 0.21 per kg from EUR 6.05 per kg in the first quarter.

Total Q2 Operational EBIT per kg through the value chain was approximately as follows:

NorwayEUR2.50
ScotlandEUR2.20
ChileEUR0.85
CanadaEUR0.70
IrelandEUR2.20
FaroesEUR4.15
IcelandEUR0.95


Operational EBIT in Consumer Products was EUR 25 million. Operational EBITDA in Feed was EUR 11 million in Q2 2024. Reported financial net interest-bearing debt (NIBD) for the group was approximately EUR 1 880 million at the end of the quarter (excluding IFRS 16 effects). The complete Q2 2024 report will be released on 21 August at 06:30 CET.

Please refer to the Annual Report for detailed descriptions and reconciliations of non-IFRS measures such as Operational EBIT and NIBD.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.