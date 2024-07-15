DJ Amundi Corporate Green Bond UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Corporate Green Bond UCITS ETF Acc (PLAN LN) Amundi Corporate Green Bond UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 15-Jul-2024 / 09:26 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Corporate Green Bond UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 12-Jul-2024 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 9.3458 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3203000 CODE: PLAN LN ISIN: LU2370241684 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2370241684 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PLAN LN Sequence No.: 334193 EQS News ID: 1946245 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1946245&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 15, 2024 03:26 ET (07:26 GMT)